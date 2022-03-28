new causes of the disease and effective treatments discovered

Periodontitis causes the progressive deterioration of the hard and soft tissues of the mouth, new causes have been discovered that cause this disease

There periodontitisalso called gum disease, is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a critical infection affecting i hard and soft tissues of the mouth. Without treatment it can compromise the bone that supports the teeth: this would lead to loosening or even loss of teeth.

The doctor Usànmedical director of the technological laboratory of the Igen Biolab Groupexplains that “the mouth is home to about 700 species of bacteria that make up the oral microbiome“. The causes that could provoke it are smoking, obesity, bad oral hygiene habits, some drugs, a diet lacking in vitamin C. Or also, some diseases such as diabetes and particular situations related to the immune system.

“The oral microbiome consists of a unique and diverse ecosystem of microbial organisms that interact metabolically and physically”Continues Dr. Usàn. Let’s find out more about the new study of periodontitis.

You may also be interested in: Are your gums bleeding and you have bad breath? It could be the symptoms of periodontitis

Periodontitis: news on causes and treatments

A recent article explains that the microbial pathogens and a prolonged one gum inflammation, are closely linked to the progression of the disease. The study highlights the importance of microbes and viruses involved in the progression of the disease that had not been identified before.

He also adds that it has been discovered in recent years that environmental factors, such as lifestyle or diets, can contribute to periodontitis.

Starting from this, the scientists studied new lines of research to combat and treat existing disease. The authors of the new article on periodontitis, all from theUniversity of Californiaalso explain how autoimmune diseases and diabetes affect the disease.

There are also important revelations, which have come to our attention thanks to recent studies: “They also identified the mutual importance of periodontal disease in the potentiation of pathological states such as Alzheimer’s, inflammatory bowel diseases and oral cancer “. This points out how important the oral cavity is for health.

According to the authors of the article, i probiotics gain increasing recognition as a complementary treatment to non-surgical therapy.

A further valid solution, having already demonstrated its effectiveness, is to use postbiotics such as nisin. This is recognized by the FDA as a safe food preservative, used within the melted cheese. Doctor Usàn explains that it has been shown that nisin helps in the killing of pathogens, not having toxic effects on the proliferation and vitality of human oral cells, nor does it cause any side effects for the host.