New CEO for OnlyFans | MRW.it News

10/01/2022 Claudio Garau

OnlyFans, a platform that allows content creators to monetize online through subscriptions, now has a new CEO. It is about You love Gan who takes the place of the founder Tim Stokely after being the head of the division Communication and Marketing and having collaborated with Stokely himself at the helm of the company.

The latter launched the service in 2016, quickly becoming the protagonist of an almost immediate success. Similar to solutions like Patreon which allow users to directly finance creative activities, OnlyFans has however stood out for its greater tolerance towards content, expanding the offer to those for adults as well.

From this point of view, the indiscretion that the platform would have changed its way of doing business by renouncing the creators specialized inadult entertainment, this eventuality however remained only a rumor and probably the decision was not taken taking into account what would have been the repercussions for the turnover.

The turnover of OnlyFans would never have been officially communicated but it is estimated that during the last year it amounted to around 1.2 billion dollars and then more than double in 2021, reaching 2.5 billion. In May 2020, Stokely claimed the service was able to attract up to 200,000 new users per day.

The business model of the service provides that creators retain 80% of what they have accrued through subscriptions, among its major influencers there is also the American singer and actress Bella Thorne who, despite publishing content suitable for any type of audience, managed to earn a million dollars in the first 24 hours after your enrollment.