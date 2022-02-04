New CFMoto 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring: prices in Italy – News

After the presentation at EICMA of the expected 800MT maxi enduro, the Italian importer of CFMoto has announced the prices to the public of motorcycles and bags. Prices that are attractive February 3, 2022



TOThe latest edition of EICMA, where the CFMoto 800MT they aroused a lot of interest.

The reason is to be found in the success of the medium-displacement adventure segment and in the fact that the twin-cylinder engine that equips them was developed on the KTM platform. LC8c. The Austrian group has in fact an industrial relationship with the Chinese brand dating back to 2014. The Italian importer of CFMotothe Brescia-based Padana Sviluppo, has finally made known the prices of sale, which are of 9,990 euros for the version 800MT Sport (Nebula Black coloring) and di 10,990 euros for the version 800MT Touring, available in Twilight Blue color. These are ex-dealer prices.

S.are interesting quotations given the characteristics and equipment of the two bikes.

Let’s start with the engine which is a two-cylinder in-line, twin-shaft and eight-valve, based on the KTM LC8c but is produced in China from CFMoto with the internal code 288MW.

The structure and the bore and stroke measurements of the 799 cc are identical to those of the KTM known on the 790 series, while the power is declared in 91.2 hp at 9,250 rpm (against 95 of the Austrian 790 Adventure) and the couple in 75 Nm to 8,000 (instead of 88 Nm).

New CFMoto 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring: prices in Italy

THEnediti are then frame and swingarm, including the tank (19 liters) of traditional shape and not lowered as on the 790 Adventure; more generally, the motorbike has a definition more oriented towards asphalt and tourism. So much so that the front has a wheel from 19 inch (and not 21 “like on the KTM) and the bike is fitted with 110/80-R19 and 150/70-R17 tires. The ground clearance is 190 mm. The Touring version has rims ray suitable for fitting tubeless tires.

Lbikes have suspensions Kayaba fully adjustable (43 mm inverted fork with 160 mm travel and progressive mono with 150 mm wheel travel), brakes J-Juan 320 and 260 mm with radial calipers, saddle height contained in 825 mm. There complete equipment includes adjustable windshield, steering damper, cornering ABSelectronic accelerator with two engine maps, cruise control, instrumentation with 7-inch color TFT with integrated navigator, quick-shift bidirectional, saddles and grips heatablefull led and DRL lights and tire pressure sensors.

CFMoto 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring. Coming to Italy

Lto version 800MT Sport loses a part of the standard equipment in addition to having the spoke wheels (i.e. it does not have: heated saddle and grips, steering damper, central stand, bidirectional Quick-shift, hand guards and engine guards, tire pressure sensors). The trio trunk bags aluminum is offered to 1,090 euros (740 euros for the side cases alone and 410 euros for the top-case if taken separately).

The prices of rivals

