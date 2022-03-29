New chair in medical research of Ruber Juan Bravo

Raquel Neira, Elena Gazapo, Arantxa Moreno, Eva Icarán, and Juan Carlos Meneu.

The Ruber Juan Bravo hospital complexthe European University and oncocer have created the Oncocir Medical Research Chair (CIMO), which aims to promote various activities related to research in the field of Health Sciences.

Thanks to this agreement, it will be possible to train researchers through support for doctoral students, in the field of programs related to the area of ​​application of the Chair, in addition to developing other learning activities that promote the development of research. All of this will be geared towards improve the prevention and treatment of generic diseases or from different specialties such as gynecology, oncology, endocrinology or the digestive system, among others.

Through a multidisciplinary work team, led from the School of Doctorate and research of the European Universitythis Chair aims to promote the training of researchers looking for results with practical application thanks to the participation of professors and researchers from different expert departments in each of the subjects.

“The signing of this agreement responds to the research vocation of the European University and is a clear example of the dimension of proximity to the world of professions which is one of the pillars of our academic model, an academic model that allows our students to learn by doing”, highlighted the rector of the European University of Madrid, Elena Gazapo.

For her part, the head of the Gynecology Service of the Ruber Juan Bravo hospital complex, manager of Oncocir and director of the Oncocir Medical Research Chair (CIMO), Arantxa Morenohas very positively valued the implementation of this chair and the agreement signed between both institutions: “This agreement is presented as the axis for establish synergies between both entities allowing the transfer of knowledge between the academia and business“.

The agreement also includes training, dissemination and knowledge transfer activities such as the promotion of scientific topics, the dissemination of the different activities of the chair, the writing of transfer of research results or the completion of doctoral theses.