New chance at love? Adamari López could be premiering a new heartthrob

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa They were surprised to announce their separation after more than 10 years together during 2021, after the Spanish dancer gave himself a new opportunity in love with the influencer Evelyn Beltrán.

now through the program ‘Gossip no Like’ revealed that the beautiful host would be launching a romance with a handsome heartthrob.

“Ladies and gentlemen flowers and fanfares because the shorty is flying high. Ladies and Gentlemen, after suffering all the infidelities of Toni Costa… but if Toni already has her bichota, this Adamari López would already have her bichoto”, said Javier Ceriani.

In addition, the hosts of the program revealed that Adamari also made her neck happy, after losing several kilos after their separation.

“Elisa is very happy, she went to Puerto Rico and fixed her neck, which was completely frayed due to her thinness,” Javier mentioned.

And he added: “She is in love, she is very happy, she is seeing if she leaves Telemundo because she can’t stand it anymore.”

Javier assured that they were not going to give more details about the new heartthrob of the also actress, since he mentioned that in the next few days they will give more details of the man who stole Adamari’s heart.

So far Adamari López has not said anything about this possible romance, however, let us remember that a few weeks ago the driver revealed that she is not closed to love.