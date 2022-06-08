New Chanel 22: The trend of XL bags prevails

To classic Chanel shoulder bag competition has come out. After a few seasons we have seen compact, feminine and tiny styles with crystal encrustations.

Now there’s a new laid-back, storage-heavy successor poised to dominate the storage market. the bags. As always with bags, all roads lead to Chanel.

Chanel’s new accessory: the practical bag 22

The new bag 22 of the French brand, named after the year she was born, is the soft and smooth sister of Chanel’s iconic flab bag. It is a functional drawstring bag, with details of the brand in gold letters and with the classics leather and chain straps to carry on the shoulder.

‘I loved it as soon as I saw it on the runway,’ says editor Sarah Harris of vogue uk, ‘it has an informal character that makes it different from other Chanel bags,’ she concludes. And Laura Ingham agrees: ‘How could I not like it? It’s so versatile and stylish.’

bag 22 it may look laid-back, but it has the same painstaking detail as other Chanel classics, like the 2.55which has thoughtful compartments the exact size of the lipsticks, cash, and love letters she kept madam Gabrielle, Coco Chanel.

The modern 22, which sells for more than $4,000, has one inside zip pocket and one removable bag that is fastened with a crochet, details that count when making an investment purchase.

It also evokes the same freedom of movement with which gabriel chanel she was obsessed (her crossbody bags were the original hands-free option for women forced to carry a handbag at all times). And the auction? “It’s a lightweight bag and incredibly comfortable to wear,” says Harris.

Chanel Spring-Summer 2022. Photo: Courtesy. The Row Spring-Summer 2022. Photo: Courtesy.

The comfortable and crushable bags on trend

Is new trend of relaxed bags it is repeated in other fashion houses. XL Bourse bags from The Row Made of colored nylon with contrasting interiors and an elastic closure, they also stand out. Priced at nearly $1,000, these sports bags are the new entry point into the world of the Olsen twins.