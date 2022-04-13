New chapter of the scandal with the Russian pilot accused of making a Nazi salute on the podium: his license to run was withdrawn

The Nazi salute of pilot Artem Severiukhin

The image traveled the world and generated repudiation in the midst of the war that continues in Ukraine after the invasion of Vladimir Putin’s troops. A 15-year-old pilot named Artem Severiukhinborn in Russia, was targeted for doing an alleged Nazi gesture at the podium After winning the European Championship FIA Karting Championshipwhich took place in the Portuguese city of Portimão.

In the video you can see the Russian karting driver hitting his chest and then extending his arm in the traditional fascist salute. Moreover, a few seconds later, he begins to laugh out loud while the Italian anthem is sung, the flag of the country under which he competes since the International Automobile Federation (FIA) decided to remove the Russian insignia as a measure due to the war in Europe.

Faced with this scenario, the one that took a drastic measure was the Italian motoring federation. The entity clarified that Severiukhin’s license was revoked. “While the extraordinary meeting of the Sports Council of the Automobile Club of Italy is being held – convened to take urgent measures after the abominable and unacceptable gesture Russian kart driver Artem Severyukhin, on the podium of the European junior karting race in Portimao (Portugal)- Still pending, it is known that the Executive itself has decided to immediately withdraw Severyukhin’s sports license and, at the same time, sent it to the Sports Justice to evaluate the definition of new sanctions that are within its competence”, indicated the first part of the report published by the ACI.

“Inescapable measures, since, with his reckless gesture, Severyukhin has shown a lack of respect not only for the universal values ​​that have always inspired all sport, but also for humanity, dignity and civil coexistence”, the statement added.

Then, the Azzurri federation explained how the Russian pilot was able to compete under their flag. “Severyukhin had obtained the Italian license, as required by the FIA ​​regulations, which allows young drivers of all nationalities the widest freedom of movement between international federations, to allow them to grow professionally in those countries -such as Italy-. that have a great tradition in terms of training in motorsports and training drivers for professionalism”.

And they clarified: “Our country, in particular, has always been the most important in the world when it comes to the practice of karting, as evidenced by the fact that in 2021 alone, 355 foreign drivers, of the most varied nationalities , obtained the Italian sports license for this discipline”.

The greeting that generated repudiation in the motoring environment

Once podium pictures were released that included Severyukhin’s provocative gesture, the FIA ​​opened an investigation into what happened in the world of karting.

“The FIA ​​confirms that it has launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr. Artem Severiukhin in the OK category, during Round 1 of the 2022 FIA Karting European Championship at the Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal. The FIA ​​will communicate shortly the additional steps that will be taken in this case, ”announced the body that governs the destinations of motorsport on the planet.

Following this, the team for which the young Russian raced, Ward Racing, announced his expulsion as it considered that his attitude was “a manifestation of unsportsmanlike behavior, an unacceptable violation of the ethical and moral code of sport”.

In the midst of the controversy, Severiukhin used his social networks to disassociate himself from the fact that the gesture he made on the podium was related to a fanaticism for Nazism. “I would like to apologize for what happened yesterday at the European Karting Championship. Standing at the podium, I made a gesture that many perceived as a Nazi salute. But that is not true, I never supported Nazism and I consider it one of the most terrible crimes against humanity. I can’t explain how everything else happened. I know it’s my fault, I know I’m stupid and I’m ready to be punished. But please understand that I did not support Nazism or fascism with this gesture.”

