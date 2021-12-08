New chip deal from Stellantis and Foxconn. Software projects

On March 1st of next year, more than a year after the birth of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares will present the group’s strategic plan. This act will come once the CEO has completed the filling of the main boxes of his strategic program, those relating to electrification of the ranges of vehicles, semiconductors and software. An investment plan of 30 billion, between green and software, but also essential agreements – including those on lithium with the German Vulcan and batteries with the Korean Samsung and LG – to be able to face a rapidly changing mobility.

So here is the announcement, arrived yesterday, of the new agreement with the Taiwanese giant Foxconn (by the way, Stellantis’ projects for China and the partners who will accompany them will also be known on March 1) which will allow the Italian-French-German group -American, chaired by John Elkann, to cover between 80 and 90% of the needs of semiconductors, those chips that, due to unavailability on the market, have brought production and final deliveries to their knees in the sector.

The agreement signed with Foxconn adds to the one that gave birth, in recent months, to Mobile Drive on intelligent cockpits.

Stellantis yesterday held its «Software Day» presented by Tavares as «a key pillar of our mission that will lead the group to become a Mobility tech company». Efficiencies for 1.1 billion, better holding of the value of vehicles with a greater possibility of customizing the driving and use of the cars, “this is what we are aiming for with the strong implementation of new generation software in Stellantis”, explained the to. The push of connected mobility, in concrete terms, is expected to generate around 20 billion in incremental turnover by the year 2030.

«Stellantis is a group that has a bright future – remarked Tavares – with great potential: perhaps we have the best portfolio of brands in the automotive world. There is pressure on the price lists, but we are capable of having a strong capacity on costs; we are 30% more efficient than our competition in everything we do ». “It is also important to consider – added CFO Richard Palmer – that the benefits in terms of costs are linked to over-the-air updates that will become the norm and make repairs less expensive, allowing us to resolve customer problems more quickly”. All benefits, in terms of costs, which will be accompanied by an increase in revenues of around 30 billion by 2030. Over the air updates, in practice, will go from 6 million in 2021 to 400 million by the end of the decade, while cars connected, from the current 12 million in the world, will rise to 34 million in the same period of time.

Meanwhile, three new technological platforms will arrive in 2024 and will be distributed, on a scale, on the four of Stellantis in the following two years. In addition, the group is setting up the “Software & Data Academy” to relocate over 1,000 in-house engineers to different roles, thus creating a “new software community”. The company also said it is hiring top software and artificial intelligence talent from the technology industry and other industries globally. The goal is that, by 2024, Stellantis will have 4,500 efficiency-oriented software engineers at its disposal, creating talent hubs around the world. The stock market liked Tavares’ tech strategies; the stock, yesterday, grew by 3.5% to 16.87 euros.