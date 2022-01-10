new clarifications from the tax authorities on multi-family buildings

From 1 January 2021, due to the changes made by the Law of 30 December 2020, n. 178 (Budget Law 2021), the tax deductions of 110% (superbonus) also apply to interventions carried out on multi-family buildings not in condominiums, consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned by individuals.

Super bonus 110%, multi-family buildings and residential buildings

The Circular of the Revenue Agency 8 August 2020, n. 24 / E, clarified that in the case of interventions carried out on the common parts of a building, the related expenses can be considered, for the purpose of calculating the deduction, only if they concern a residential building considered in its entirety.

In particular, for the calculation of the so-called “residential” of the building, the real surfaces of all the real estate units must be taken into consideration:

if the surface area of ​​those intended for residence included is greater than 50%, it is also possible to admit to the deduction the owner and the holder of non-residential real estate units (for example equipment or goods) that bear the costs for the common parts;

if the surface of those intended for residence included is less than 50%, the deduction for expenses incurred on the common parts by the owners or holders of housing units included in the same building is still allowed.

Superbonus 110% and residential: new application to the Revenue Agency

On the subject we record the new reply 7 January 2022, n. 5 with which the Revenue Agency has provided a new clarification on the energy efficiency and anti-seismic interventions on the building of a single owner (with partial usufruct in favor of another subject), consisting of residential and non-residential units and on the prevalence of residential nature of the building.

In the application, the taxpayer specified that he is the owner of a building consisting of 4 real estate units (with partial usufruct of 50% in favor of the mother), separately registered with the relative subordinate number and its own cadastral income.

In particular, the building consists of:

from a main body which includes: two houses classified in the cadastral category A / 2, located on the first floor; a craft workshop classified in the cadastral category C / 3, located on the ground floor (owned as a natural person outside the exercise of the arts and professions business activity) and leased (where the tenant carries out his professional activity) , it is not heated and benefits from an independent electrical system only;

from an adjacent unit structurally connected to the same body of the building always on the ground floor, with the function of garage, classified in the cadastral category C6, and pertaining to the two houses, the same is not heated.

The residential units on the first floor, equipped with independent water, heating and electrical systems, are accessed from a public road through a shared external staircase that leads to a common paved roof with terrace function, which in turn leads to the entrances of the housing; the paths are not delimited by doors or gates proper to the residential units.

Units C / 3 and C / 6 have their own entrance on a public street.

The surface of unit C / 3 is greater than the sum of the other three, as it also includes the area below the flat roof, although it has independent access, it does not fall into the category of functionally independent real estate unit, as it lacks at least three of its own technical systems.

According to the applicant, the building in its entirety is to be defined primarily as non-residential.

The Instant intends to make use of the 110% superbonus for the interventions it intends to carry out to improve energy efficiency and thermal insulation, of the residential units only (with the exception of the units on the ground floor) through insulation of the surrounding walls (common parts) and interventions ” towed “(such as replacement of the two autonomous boilers with two new equally independent heat and hot water generators, replacement of fixtures, installation of charging columns for electric vehicles, installation of solar collectors, installation of photovoltaic modules).

It also intends to refurbish the roof of the building so that the new roof is more efficient from the point of view of containing heat loss. The set of measures to contain consumption will lead to the improvement of two energy classes of the building.

Furthermore, it intends to redo the roof of the building with anti-seismic criteria in order to contribute to an improvement of the anti-seismic response of the building.

The Applicant asks if:

can benefit from the regime provided for by article 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of the Relaunch decree, in relation to interventions carried out by individuals, outside the exercise of business, art or profession, on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units, even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several individuals. In particular, he asks to know whether the criteria for determining the expenditure ceilings, as well as the criteria for the prevalence of residential use and for the distribution of subsidized costs of the real estate units owned by a single owner, are the same, compared to those provided for in the common parts. in condominium; what are the criteria for determining the concessions due in the event of efficiency improvements and thermal insulation on the building described in the presence of unheated rooms, underlying the residential units; the cost of renovating the shared staircase can be facilitated with a tax deduction equal to 50 percent.

Superbonus 110% and residential: the response of the tax authorities

After recalling the concessionary provision and the answer to the question in the Finance Committee no. 5-05839 of April 29, 2021, for the purpose of verifying the limit of the four real estate units, the Revenue Agency has clarified that for the purposes of applying the Superbonus, buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several individuals, the same rules apply for condominium buildings.

This implies that, where all the requisites required by the law exist, the deduction is calculated on an overall amount of expenses of a variable amount depending on the number of real estate units of which the building is constituted including the appurtenances.

Furthermore, it must be verified that the building subject of the interventions is residential in its entirety; therefore, it is possible to use the Superbonus, in the presence of any other requirement, only if the total area of ​​the real estate units intended for residence included in the building is greater than 50%.

For the purposes of verifying the “residential” nature of the building, the cadastral area of ​​the appurtenances of the real estate units making up the building is not counted. Therefore, for example, in the case of a garage or an appurtenant cellar of a home or in the case of an appurtenant warehouse of a real estate unit for commercial use, the cadastral area of ​​such appurtenances should not be considered.

With specific reference to the case in question, concerning the possibility for the Applicant to benefit from the Superbonus, in relation to the expenses incurred, as co-owner of the building consisting of a single body of the building which includes two residential units, a pertinence and a surveyed unit in the cadastral category C / 6, it should be noted that where the condition of the prevalence of residentiality does not exist, as represented by the same applicant, according to the criteria specified above, he cannot benefit from the concessions provided for by the Relaunch decree.

Consequently, the second question is absorbed. With regard to the third, on the possibility of benefiting from the 50% deduction for interventions concerning the reconstruction of the stairs inside the building owned by a single owner, it is stated that article 16-bis of the Consolidated Law of income taxes referred to in Presidential Decree 917 of 1986, (hereinafter Tuir) governs a deduction from the gross tax of individuals for expenses incurred, among other things, for the implementation of the interventions referred to in letters b), c ), and d) of article 3 of Presidential Decree 380 of 2001 (Consolidated Building Act), carried out on individual residential real estate units of any cadastral category, including rural ones, and on their appurtenances.

Specifically, these are the interventions of extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation as well as building renovation. In the case of interventions carried out on the common parts of residential buildings, moreover, the deduction is also due for the expenses incurred for ordinary maintenance operations referred to in lett. a) of the aforementioned article 3 of Presidential Decree 380 of 2001.

As clarified with the circular of 25 June 2021, n 7 / E, the extraordinary maintenance includes, among other things, the reconstruction of stairs and ramps. In the same circular no. 7 / E of 2021 it is also reiterated that for the purposes of the deduction in question, the clarifications provided for condominiums also apply when an entire building, consisting of two or more distinctly stacked real estate units, is owned by a single owner or by more co-owners and parts common to the aforementioned real estate units can be found there.

This implies that:

the term “common parts of a residential building” must be considered in an objective and not subjective sense and must therefore refer to the parts common to several real estate units and not to the parts common to several owners. In this case, therefore, the sole owner (or co-owners) of the entire building has the right to a deduction for the expenses relating to the interventions carried out on the aforementioned common parts;

in the case of interventions carried out on the common parts of a building, the related expenses can be considered, for the purpose of calculating the deduction, only if they concern a residential building considered in its entirety. If the total area of ​​the residential units included in the building is greater than 50 percent, the owner and holder of non-residential real estate units that bear the expenses for the common parts can also be admitted to the deduction. If this percentage is lower, the deduction for the expenses incurred on the common parts by the owners or holders of real estate units intended for housing included in the same building is still allowed;

the expenses related to the work on the common parts of the building, being the subject of an autonomous provision for subsidies, must be considered by the sole owner of the entire building independently for the purpose of identifying the deductible spending limit. Therefore, in the event that both work on the common parts and work on one’s own apartment are carried out by the same taxpayer, even in the same building, the deduction is due within the previously reported spending limits, applicable separately for each intervention; in the case of ownership of more than one apartment, the maximum cost limit relating to the work on the common parts must be considered independently for each home.

Given the above, in the present case, upon the occurrence of any other condition, the Applicant may benefit from the deduction referred to in Article 16-bis of the TUIR, currently equal to 50% of the expenses incurred, calculated on a maximum amount of same amounting to 96,000 per building, for the renovation of the stairs, according to the criteria specified above. In particular, considering that the total surface area of ​​the residential units included in the building is less than 50 percent, the deduction for the expenses incurred on the common parts must be commensurate only with the real estate units intended for residential purposes included in the same building.