new classes officially unveiled, here is the Wanderer and the Hero – Nerd4.life

The official Twitter page of Elden Ring shared a new image and new information regarding two of the starting classes of the game action role of FromSoftware. Let’s talk about the Wanderer and the Hero, which you can see in the image below.

Two of the Elden Ring starting classes

The Wanderer, on the left, is described as a “knight exiled from his homeland and forced to wander. A solid, armored origin.” L’Heroinstead, he is described as: “a faithful hero, comfortable with the battle ax, descended from the captains of the badlands”. Obviously, these Elden Ring classes are shown of a specific genre in the image, but in the game we will be able to freely decide what look to give to our character.

We also remember that in Elden Ring, like other FromSoftware games, the initial class that we are going to choose does not in any way limit the possibilities of evolution of our character. Each class has dedicated initial equipment and specific statistics, but immediately we can decide to give a different direction to the character, through level up and through new objects that we will find in the game world.

We also recently got to see a gameplay video showing the fight with the Elden Ring Giant Bear. Also, we found that George RR Martin would be “shocked” at what Miyazaki did to the characters.