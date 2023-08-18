new club of 27

new dawn special

In the year 2021, between May and August, the relevant figures, each according to their respective genders, left us in the midst of a pandemic, the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases the virus had something to do directly or indirectly, but it was eerie coincidence that at a time when the grim reaper had a lot to do, he sharpened his scythe on the rock.

This sent us to that series of three nearly consecutive games in the late 80s, when Luca Prodan (12/27/87), Miguel Abuelo (03/26/88), and Federico Moura (21 /12/88) Left this flood of tears. At that time, the dark specter that plagued the whole society, but above all certain sectors, was called AIDS. And the decade of the eighties was abysmal, after so many years of censorship and repression the democratic spring experienced revelations and abuses and many were taken, and none of the three greatest references to the golden age of Argentine rock.

Federico Moura

Civile, Sokol, Pappo, Spinetta, Cerati…

Later many of our heroes left for different reasons. suicide (or “suspicious death”) as in the case of V8 and Horcas guitarist Osvaldo Civile on April 28, 1999; Deteriorating health included Los Gatos drummer Oscar Moro, Ceru Girán and Riff, among others, who died of a severe ulcer on July 11, 2006, and the day of his death is known as “Dia del Batterista” in tribute to him. be established. Or what happened to Alejandro Socol on January 12, 2009 in the city of Rio Cuarto. accidents, such as what happened to Norberto “Pappo” Napolitano on 25 February 2005 on the Lujan route; The case of Luis Alberto Spineta occurred on February 8, 2012 as a result of terminal illness, such as lung cancer, and consequently the day of his birth, January 23, was celebrated as the “Argentine Composer’s Day” or the day of his departure. Gustavo Adrian Cerati after being in a coma for more than four years as a result of a stroke on September 4, 2014 in Caracas, Venezuela.

luca prodan

A sad 2021 that snatched five references from us in three months

Rodolfo Garcia: May 4, 2021. Influential and outstanding Argentine drummer, today belongs to the generation of initiators of what was called national rock in the sixties. Along with Luis Alberto Spinetta, Edelmiro Molinari and Emilio del Guercio de Almendra, he was the founder of one of the earliest bands of Argentine rock. Later he was part of Aquilare, one of the great historical bands of rock in Spanish, with his former teammates from Almendra, Emilio del Guercio, Héctor Stark and Hugo González Neira. After Aquelare, he put together Tantor, as well as Hector Stark and Machi Rufino. On 4 December 2009, he was part of an unforgettable concert called “Las Bandas Aeternas”, where Luis Alberto Spineta called his former bandmates to a historic meeting in Almendra. In 2014, he was appointed the National Arts Director and on April 28, 2021, he fainted at home due to a stroke. At the Tornau hospital, he underwent surgery and was eventually declared brain dead, dying six days later.

laralde duck

Laralde Duck: June 13, 2021. A prominent figure in the Argentine heavy metal and stoner scene, nephew of folklorist José Larralde and leader of the bands Los Antiguos and Sauron. He died of a cardiac accident which added to the picture of coronavirus which he had already suffered.

Willie Crook

Willie Crook: June 27, 2021. Eduardo Guillermo Crook Pantano died after spending more than two weeks in the intensive care unit after suffering a stroke. Established as one of the greatest references of funk and soul in our country, with his band “Funky Torino” he took the genre to the top. But mainly, he went down in history as being part of none other than “Patricio Rey y sus redonditos de Ricota”, a fundamental member of the band on the first two albums. Sachs “Gulp!” But it’s ringing. And in songs like “La bestia pop” or “Jizzy”, “Octúbre” was perhaps the greatest contribution to the history of our scene.

Roberto “Palo” Pandolfo

Roberto “Palo” Pandolfo: July 22, 2021. Singer, composer, poet and guitarist, and a major figure of the last forty years of Argentine rock. In the eighties he formed “Don Cornelio y la Zona”, a band from the post punk and new wave scene of the Buenos Aires scene, which enjoyed a phenomenal success, especially thanks to their hit “Ella Vendra”. . In the nineties, in the context of the so-called “New Argentine Rock”, he stood out with the group “Los Visitantes”, leaving six albums and a legacy of classic songs such as “Plas oscuras” or “Estare”. A fine and lofty feather in the line of the so-called “damned poets”. At the age of 56, he was found lifeless on a street in Buenos Aires around 3:00 am. It was only his nephew who recognized him, and the SAME (System of Emergency Medical Care) ambulance performed resuscitation without success. With no real cause of death being known, it is presumed to have been a sudden death.

Enrique “Pil Trafa” Chaler

Enrique “Pil Trafa” Chaler: August 13, 2021. He died of cardiorespiratory arrest in the city of Lima, Peru, at the age of 62. Undoubtedly, the father of Argentine punk rock. In the early eighties, in the middle of the dictatorship, he raised the flag of resistance with his band “Los Violadores” with hymns such as “Repression” and “Uno, dos” from the film “A Clockwork Orange”. Ultraviolento”. Along with “Virus” they were the only two bands that refused to participate in the so-called “Festival of Latin American Solidarity”, organized at the request of the military dictatorship in the middle of the Malvinas War and of which they were the main veterans of the time. National rock was part of… More than ten albums with “Los Violadores” and four albums with his personal project “Pilson” are his legacy. Great songwriter, highly educated, irreverent, combative and eighties national rock copy- The face of the revolution. After his departure, the Pilsen band released a statement that read: “A warrior, pioneer of punk and the Latin American underground, pictorial songwriter, spokesman for an entire generation, fighter and tireless captain of a thousand battles has passed away. Has gone.”

