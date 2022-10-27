New clues about the Spaniard who disappeared when he walked to Qatar to see the World Cup

Santiago Sanchez

Santiago Sancheza 41-year-old Spanish tourist who was walking to the Qatar World Cupwas arrested by the Iranian authorities after visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini in the Kurdish city of Saqqez, the exiled Kurdish-Iranian opposition group “Hengaw Organization for Human Rights” reported on its website.

According to the opposition group, based in Oslo, the Spanish tourist was arrested “about three weeks ago” by the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran together with an Iranian citizen who, according to this website, acted as a translator.

Sources that quote the website of the opposition group, whose identity it says it keeps protected for security reasons, affirmed that Santiago Sánchez is being held in the detention center of Iranian intelligence in Sanandajwhich is the capital of the Iranian province of Kurdistan.

The death of Mahsa Amini, which occurred on September 16 in a Tehran police station after being arrested for not wearing the veil correctly, was the origin of protests that have cost the lives of more than a hundred people and whose repression has been strongly criticized by the entire international community.

According to “Hengaw”, Santiago Sánchez, who is also a former Spanish army paratrooper, planned to walk from his hometown to the World Cup venue in Qatar and was arrested after entering Iran and visiting Amini’s grave.

The Information Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced a few weeks ago that it had arrested nine foreigners, most of them citizens of European countries, accused of having connections with the protesters, but did not identify them.

According to the Diplomatic Information Office of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the embassy (of Spain in Tehran) maintains permanent contact with the Iranian authorities since the disappearance was known” of Sánchez.

“The Embassy in Tehran maintains contact with the Iranian authorities to verify the information about his whereabouts and to be able to provide him with immediate consular assistance,” said the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Hengaw Organization for Human Rights”, founded in 2016, claims to have a network of anonymous Kurdish informants and citizens to account for human rights violations in Iranian Kurdistan, in the west of that country.

