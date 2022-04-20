New clues from the Pixel Watch, the smart watch that Google is preparing

Share

A new leaked image of the Pixel Watch reveals what the likely final design of Google’s first smartwatch will be.

After presenting its new flagships in October last year, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the American giant is now focusing its efforts on bringing to market its new affordable high-end terminal, the Google Pixel 6aand his first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch.

After recently learning some details of the Pixel Watch such as its colors (grey, black and gold) or its storage capacity (32 GB), now a new leak reveals New clues about Google’s first smart watch.

Unveiling the design of the Pixel Watch

The well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared through the medium 91Mobiles a new render of the Pixel Watch that reveals what it will be the probable final design of the first Google smartwatch.

In this filtered image, which we leave you under these lines, we can see that the Pixel Watch will have a circular design with a curved screen that extends to the backwhich we cannot see in this render, and will have a wider silver crown than those of other smartwatch models and a menu button, also silver, with a design that reminiscent of a bottle cap.

This leak also shows us a dial with the date on top, the hour in green color in the centerthree icons of the same color, inherited from the Fitbit, which provide us with useful information such as the number of steps, the statistics of physical activity and the frequency of heart rate and a white dot at the bottom that indicates that we have pending notifications to read.

In this sense, thanks to the medium 9to5Google, we can show you the probable spheres that the Google Pixel Watch will havewhich you can see in the image that we leave you on these lines.

The next cheap Pixel will be even more powerful than the Pixel 6, according to early tests

Now we just have to wait to know both the price and the launch date of the Pixel Watch, although with respect to the latter, everything seems to indicate that the first Google smartwatch will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 6a at Google I/O 2002 next month.

