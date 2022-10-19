New Clues Suggest Hideo Kojima’s New Game Is Death Stranding 2

Despite the fact that its titles tend to generate divided opinions, Kojima Productions is one of the developers that gives the most to talk about. Although the company has not yet officially revealed its next project, with cryptic messages its boss, Hideo Kojima, has been exciting fans about an early reveal and suspicions about Death Stranding they get bigger.

Given the little official information that there is about the project that Kojima Productions is focused on, some speculate on the possibility that it is the collaboration with Xbox. However, these new images seem to further support the idea that this is a PlayStation game and clues suggest that it is the continuation of the studio’s first franchise.

Is a Hideo Kojima and PlayStation exclusive coming up?

It all started on October 12, when Hideo Kojima received the 2 PlayStation marketing executives Eric Lempel and Craig Malanka in his new studio.

What raised more suspicions, however, is that these 2 executives were not the only PlayStation members who visited Kojima, since days later, on October 17, the creative was seen with his friend and head of PlayStation Studios , Hermen Hulst, sharing a drink.

From the above, it can be thought that it is a project that will come to PlayStation and very possibly be exclusive (at least on consoles). This leads us to rule out the project in conjunction with Xbox, something that was seen to come if we take into account that the alliance was announced months ago. What makes you think that it is Death Stranding 2 is that there are already several clues that seem to confirm its development.

As if that were not enough, that same day, but a little earlier, Kojima shared an image in which he is seen holding a video chat with Elle Fanning, an actress confirmed for his new game. Days ago, this actress participated in the facial capture and it is striking that her hands have spots that evoke the black substance of Death Stranding.

Interestingly, Kojima’s faithful friend Geoff Keighley also participated in the chat, who could be responsible for revealing his project at The Game Awards 2022.

What do you think of these tracks? Do you think Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2? Tell us in the comments.

