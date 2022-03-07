New Code of Ethics for doctors

After more than 10 years, the Central Commission of Ethics (CCD) of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) has presented the draft Code of Medical Ethics. A document that seeks to add the latest health trends and problems that Spanish physicians face, emphasizing the responsibilities before the Euthanasia Lawthe conscientious objection and the incorporation of telemedicine to health systems.

The draft of the document, to which you have had access Medical Writingis still in the approval phase by the Collegiate Medical Organization so that possible additions or changes from the 54 schools that make up the Cgcom. With a view to dealing with some of the new additions, the president of the College of Physicians of Seville, Alfonso Carmonahas attended to this medium, thus highlighting the main changes included in the draft for the coming years.

The draft regulation thus comes to provide new meanings to realities that doctors face, giving a space to new technologies and the ethical derivations that they present. In this way, the Medical Associations update their regulations to the new ethical dilemmas faced by physicians, adding the necessary resources to act in situations that arise.

Main novelties of the draft

As Alfonso Carmona has highlighted, the new draft of the Code of Medical Ethics comes after many years of hard work Well, “changing things is difficult since there is a diversity of opinions and you have to agree and pick the best one”.

Thus, although the ethical basis remains the same new trends and realities that doctors must face have been added. Specifically, it highlights the inclusion of new articles that regulate and expand the conscientious objectionlinked above all to the legislation around the euthanasia. At this point, Carmona points out the role of doctors in the face of life protectionemphasizing that “almost all doctors agree and at least we have a code that tells us how we have to carry out these practices”

Along with these articles, there is a full chapter dedicated to telemedicine, which “has come to stay” and therefore should have its own space in medical ethics. Thus, although in the previous Code it was already mentioned that “patient orientation systems, through telephone consultation or telemedicine”, these were only framed to legitimize decision-making. Now, the draft expands the digital environment in which doctors moveunderlining the importance of recognizing “who is behind the profiles” as a way to legitimize health recommendations and advice.

Social networks should therefore not create a health space annexed to the health system, a point that the president of the College of Physicians of Seville underlines when stating that “we must know who is the doctor who treats usand if it complies with its membership and the rules”, to which it adds the relevance of “face-to-face care, even if it is added to telephone or telemedicine care, but at least once there is a physical presence”.

Finally, it also highlights in the regulatory development the positioning contrary to violence. In the section on “torture and humiliation” the draft of the Code raises the defense of victims and the duty to report possible violent behavior.

Conscientious objection and euthanasia

Among the novelties presented by the document, the articles linked to the conscientious objectionwhere an article is included that specifies that:

Article 39.4: “The doctor must not intentionally cause or collaborate in the death of the patient.”

With this wording, the article focuses on the ethical prohibition of euthanasiasubtracting from the 2011 Code the possibility of “express request by it”, which would no longer be considered redundant.

At this point, from the Colegio de Sevilla, Carmona celebrates the importance of providing this type of ethical resources to doctors, since it is a position that provides doctors with the Liberty to act before the law. Thus, the president of the Sevillian Medical Association highlights how “the regulations themselves have not changed, the doctor can never directly cause the death of the patient” to which he adds that “now we have a code that tells us how we have to carry out these practices”.

Regarding death, the draft includes a new article regarding the deceased, thus giving a new responsibility to the doctor. This article (39.7) details that:

“After the occurrence of death, the doctor will guarantee that the due respect to the corpse”.



Regulations on surrogacy and sexual orientation

In terms of conscientious objection and new health situations, the draft also has room to deal with what are known as “wombs for hire”. For the first time, the ethical links of doctors to surrogacy are added in a specific article, noting that:

“The practice of surrogacy is contrary to Medical Ethics as it is considered an attack against the dignity of women and the greater good of the minor”.

To this meaning is added that the surrogacy “It is not contrary to Medical Ethics, provided that the dignity of women and the greater good of minors are preserved.”

In matters of sexual health, the indications on the responsibility of the doctors before abortion they continue along the same lines, highlighting the duty of doctors to offer women the information to continue with the pregnancy. Together with these articles, a new reality in the Spanish health system is added to the draft, the genital mutilation. Thus, the draft includes the following remark:

Article 71: “Genital mutilation without medical indication is contrary to the dignity of the person and ethically objectionable.”

Likewise, among the new articles present in the draft, a series of regulations have been included regarding the sexual orientation of the patients, which had not been contemplated until now, alleging the position of the doctor for which:

Article 72.1: “The doctor must respect both the sexual orientation and gender identity of their patients and this should never be a reason for discrimination or rejection”.

At this point, together with several articles that expose the position regarding treatments, the possibility of caring for minors is raised. Thus, the draft specifies that, in these cases:

“In the treatment of minors and adolescents in order to generate a change of sex expert doctors will always intervene that have the appropriate skills together with multidisciplinary committees. They will take into account the best interests of the minor and the irreversibility of the procedure to be carried out.

Social Networks and Telemedicine: against “misleading advertising”

With a view to adapting to the new times, the draft Code of Ethics includes the concept of “telemedicine” among its new articles. Thus, it specifically collects the concept in its Article 85, which states that:

“The use of telematic means or other communication systems Non-face-to-face sessions intended to help decision-making within the professional field is in accordance with Medical Ethics, provided that the ID of those involved, ensure the confidentiality and communication channels are used that guarantee the maximum security available”.

As Carmona points out, this new concept of medicine needs its own regulation that attends to the lack of ethics and veracity of the treatments and recommendations. Thus, in the words of the president of the Sevillian College “telemedicine is gaining a lot of popularity but non-health commercial houses are arriving on the networks saying that for a price you have a doctor 24 hours a day. Is a misleading Advertising, because you don’t know who is behind these networks”.

Who is behind the health information accounts and profiles appears as one of the main concerns of the Medical Colleges. To address this new situation, the draft Code of Ethics sets out the relevance of identifying, coming to be presented as a requirement. Specifically, among the articles that support this identification, the draft of the Code proposes Article 88.3, ​​which states that

“The doctor who publishes his own blog as a means of disseminating his professional practice, must be properly identified and accredited”.

All this while reserving the privacy of the patients collecting articles such as 29.5 where it is stated that:

“When the doctor interacts on social networks using information from a patient, he must do so with care, teaching or research purposes, and always guaranteeing the anonymity”.

With this type of regulation, the Medical Colleges seek to reinforce the figure of the health worker because, as Carmona points out, “I warn and warn people that the doctor must be known by the patient”. A position to which the doctor adds that “social networks are here to stay and are a fast and effective way of communicating. They have been very good in vaccination campaigns, the networks have done a lot of good in this regard to put people on alert. But it has to be very guarded because they have to be based on scientific data and evidence-based medicine”.

Physician liability

Among the changes exposed in the draft, it is worth highlighting the elimination of the article that presented the responsibility on the part of the Medical Colleges of code compliance. Thus, the draft presents the doctors themselves as the ultimate responsible for following the rules.

To this own responsibility, the draft includes a new article in which the duty of report violations. Thus, it goes from being a recommendation to an obligation, highlighting that:

Article 49.2: “The doctor must inform the competent authorities, and to his College of Physicians the infractions of his colleagues against the rules of Medical Ethics or professional practice. This duty does not imply breach of due conduct among the doctors.

With this position, the autonomy of the doctors is reinforced, without neglecting the control and response capacity of the Medical Colleges. Thus, as Carmona points out, “the doctor is responsible for his actions, when you become a member you have rights to a series of factors, but this does not exempt a person from being serious or adhering to ethics. The College of Physicians has no responsibility for their actions, it only assumes it when the doctor asks for help.