New cold war And my investments?

The fight against covid-19 is not over and a new fight is beginning in Russia and Ukraine. It is understood that these behaviors are part of history and that at this time a cool head is needed to be able to invest wisely in those products that offer support for tangible business and financial results with a good profit perspective. The strategy known as Value investing or investing in value companies is becoming more relevant at the moment.

The recent situation and Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory is an example of the fragility of economies in periods of crisis. At the time the cold war occurred just after the second world war; in 2022 we are experiencing a new conflict just when the whole world is finishing the fight against covid-19.

However, the panorama is different, we are not in a cold war, the conflict with Russia and Ukraine is a different situation from that experienced between 1945 and 1989, when history documents the cold war between the United States and the Soviet Union; on that occasion, neither side fought the other directly due to fears of nuclear war, but the confrontation kept millions of people under tension. At that time, the war was between two systems of government. Both countries had different ideas of how to run a country and both thought their system was superior.

At this time, Russia’s incursion already involves direct actions with bombardments and military takeovers of the region, so if this situation had a name it would definitely be a hot war, because if force has been used and the main cause of the conflict it is the energy, or the fight for the distribution of gas to Europe and the United Kingdom.

Unlike in the 1950s, there are significant economic relations between Russia and the European Union, which are very substantial because of energy shortages and higher oil prices. There are also many Russians who live in America, so this volatility due to the Ukraine conflict may be a matter of time and it will take a cool head to maintain investments in companies that generate value, because there is certainly a lot at stake, not just the stability of the conflict zone but the distribution of energy and agricultural products such as soybeans and wheat that are distributed worldwide.

The situation we are experiencing is an event in which a cool head must prevail and not make hot investment decisions, definitely the conflict in Russia can go beyond being a conflict between two countries and this circumstance can end up in a war that involve more nations.

Thus, Putin in Russia, calling on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their arms, also issued what appeared to be a warning to other countries, such as the United States, that have supported Ukraine. “Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, create threats to our country and our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead to consequences the likes of which it has never experienced in its history. We are ready for any turn of events.”

For his part, Biden in the US announced the blockade of the Russian financial system and practically a fence is being given that will limit Russia’s ability to do business in the world economy and mentions that another series of measures against the Russian president “are in the table”.

We must not lose sight of the radar, that the economy is in a process of economic recovery, with inflation at a maximum of several decades and central banks have had to adjust interest rates to mitigate higher prices.

In this context, depending on your risk profile, there is always the option of waiting for there to be more certainty in the outcome of the situation and taking a position, you will probably not buy at the minimum, or sell at the maximum, but you can protect yourself from making decisions lightly that may involve losses.

Likewise, if you already have investments and want to know what to do with them, keep in mind that so far in 2022, investments in products that invest in value companies have performed much better than speculative companies (See graph) , as the former invests in publicly traded issuers at relatively cheap valuations relative to their earnings and long-term growth potential and with the following characteristics:

1. Mature companies or countries with a stable trajectory at the political level.

2. Steady (but not spectacular) growth rates.

2. Relatively stable income and earnings.

4. They pay dividends

It is time to refrain from high-risk investments (such as those of the Arkk Innovation ETF), or from companies with excessive valuations, on the contrary, assets considered traditional value havens such as gold, raw materials and agricultural products may serve as a cushion in times where the only certainty is uncertainty.

In terms of profitability, the capital markets have been giving the worst losses since the fall due to confinement due to covid-19, but keep these five factors in mind to know if you are willing to continue in the market or prefer to assume the accumulated losses at the same time. date:

1. What type of investor are you?

2. Looking for short-term gains or is it a long-term investment.

3. The investments you have or plan to buy are in the conflict regions.

4. You know that if the conflict continues, the risk you will have to take will be greater.

5. Do you maintain a diversified portfolio? Spreading your investments across different investment options reduces risk.

Nobody knows what will happen in the future and if the crisis between Ukraine and Russia is the beginning of a series of new conflicts, what is clear is that if you are certain of how much you are willing to lose or win, you will be able to overcome this new geopolitical paradigm. .