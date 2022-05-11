NEW COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE BCN FILM FEST AND THE MADRID BOOK FAIR

new collaboration

The International Film Festival of Barcelona-Sant Jordi (BCN FILM FEST) expands its activities and its network of collaborations thanks to the FMadrid Book Fair. In this way, the BCN FILM FEST will screen at the Verdi Cinemas in Madrid, within the framework of the 81st Book Fair, three films that were recently offered in its 6th edition.

These sessions are scheduled for the three Tuesdays prior to the opening of the Book Fair, on May 27. The collaboration between BCN FILM FEST and the Madrid Book Fair starts on Tuesday, May 10, with the screening of the film The Turtle Maneuver and the short film Goya May 3which will be followed Maigret Y Fantasies of a Writer (disappointment).

The programing

-Tuesday, May 10, 8:30 p.m.

Goya May 3. Directed by Carlos Saura (Oh, Carmela!).

Goya’s famous painting May 3 in Madrid, comes alive. A journey that begins with an immersion in the images of The disasters of war.

The Turtle Maneuver. Directed by Juan Miguel del Castillo.

Police and social thriller from the director of shelter and food made by Natalie de Molina (the girls) and Fred Tatien (little pig), which adapts a crime novel from the Inspector Bianquetti cycle.

-Tuesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m.

Maigret. Directed by Patrick Leconte.

Gerard Depardieu interprets the curator created by Georges Simeon in this adaptation of the director of The hairdresser’s husband.

-Tuesday, May 24, 8:30 p.m.

Fantasies of a Director (Deception). Directed by Arnaud Desplechin.

ACCEC Critics Award at the BCN FILM FEST 2022. The universe of the American writer Philip Roth in the adaptation of one of his great novels, Cheatedinterpreted by Lea Seydouxaward for Best Actress at the BCN FILM FEST 2022.

