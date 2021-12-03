new collapse in Italy in November 2021

The auto market is still in crisis, and it seems that this situation has no end. The scenario has now been dramatic for more than a year and a half, since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, between February and March last year. Covid and the consequent lockdown have put a strain on the entire automotive sector, which has not yet recovered.

And the negative period also continues in November 2021, total registrations in Italy were 104,478, with a decrease of 24.6% compared to the same month of 2020, when the units registered were 138,612 (not to mention the decrease of 30.8% on 2019, pre-Covid period) . Analyzing the situation from January to November of the current year, we can say that 400,000 fewer cars were sold than in 2019, with a loss of 22.8%.

Covid was not enough, today the scenario is made difficult in reality mainly by the now well-known semiconductor crisis, supplies of components and microchips are lacking, absolutely necessary for manufacturers to build new vehicles. Finished cars are therefore scarce; many, too many customers have been waiting for their new car ordered for months now. All even more aggravated by the exhaustion of state incentives.

Let’s focus on types of power supply, petrol and diesel are decreasing, in November they drop in share, as are the volumes of LPG. On the other hand, there has been a great boom in electric cars in Italy and in general, all electrified models, despite the shortage of products, now hold the largest share of the market. Vehicles with hybrid engines were at 31.4% in November 2021 (mild hybrid at 22.8% and full hybrid at 8.6%). Plug-ins maintain a 5.2% share, electric cars 6.5% of the total.

But what are they your favorite models by the Italians? Sedans are losing share, while crossovers are more in demand, rising to 40.3% and which are the most chosen by motorists today, together with off-road vehicles; on the other hand, the share of station wagons worsens. Last in-depth analysis concerns the brands, at the top is Fiat, which sells 15,251 units. Volkswagen (8,723), Toyota (6,437) and Dacia (6,338) registrations follow. The best-selling car in Italy is still her, the legendary Panda (8,815 units).