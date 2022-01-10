new commercials from Japan waiting for the debut in stores – Nerd4.life

Waiting for the release of Arceus Pokémon Legends, Nintendo piques the curiosity of the players, in this case the Japanese ones, with new ones commercials which summarize some of the peculiarities of the new Game Freak work.

In addition to the gameplay trailer and the new images, in recent days the Nintendo YouTube channel has also published three commercials, unfortunately entirely in Japanese, which show some gameplay sequences.

The first cutscene gives an overview of some of the wild Pokémon of the Hisui region, such as Eevee, as well as exploration mechanics on the back of Pokémon such as Wyrdeer, Basculegion and Braviary, those of capture and combat, with the wild creatures that can attack. the trainer before he even fielded one of his Pokémon.

The second spot is dedicated to the angry Gifts Pokémon, or rather powerful creatures that the player will have to be able to calm with using their favorite foods in addition to brute force. In the video we see Kleavor, the new evolution of Schyther of Hisui, Ursaring, Snorlax, Garchomp and Zoroark. The third and final spot, on the other hand, offers a general overview of the game, without any particularly relevant cue compared to the other two videos.

Pokémon Legends Arceus will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting in January 28, 2022.

Staying on the subject, did you know that one of the ideas rejected by Game Freak for the Pokémon series was that of having belts used as whips?