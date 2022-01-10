Tech

new commercials from Japan waiting for the debut in stores – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read

Waiting for the release of Arceus Pokémon Legends, Nintendo piques the curiosity of the players, in this case the Japanese ones, with new ones commercials which summarize some of the peculiarities of the new Game Freak work.

In addition to the gameplay trailer and the new images, in recent days the Nintendo YouTube channel has also published three commercials, unfortunately entirely in Japanese, which show some gameplay sequences.

The first cutscene gives an overview of some of the wild Pokémon of the Hisui region, such as Eevee, as well as exploration mechanics on the back of Pokémon such as Wyrdeer, Basculegion and Braviary, those of capture and combat, with the wild creatures that can attack. the trainer before he even fielded one of his Pokémon.

The second spot is dedicated to the angry Gifts Pokémon, or rather powerful creatures that the player will have to be able to calm with using their favorite foods in addition to brute force. In the video we see Kleavor, the new evolution of Schyther of Hisui, Ursaring, Snorlax, Garchomp and Zoroark. The third and final spot, on the other hand, offers a general overview of the game, without any particularly relevant cue compared to the other two videos.

Pokémon Legends Arceus will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting in January 28, 2022.

Staying on the subject, did you know that one of the ideas rejected by Game Freak for the Pokémon series was that of having belts used as whips?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

OPPO, the unique feature of the latest flagship smartphone

December 8, 2021

A large asteroid is heading towards Earth

November 9, 2021

Kojima Productions is working on two games, official confirmation arrives

2 weeks ago

Has one of the free games of February 2022 been revealed by a leak? – Multiplayer.it

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button