New conquest? Selena Gomez is seen with a mystery man leaving a famous restaurant

United States.- Selena Gomez She looked pretty dazed when she went out on a date with a mystery man at the celebrity hotspot at Nobu in Malibu, California yesterday. After enjoying lunch with the mystery guy, she could see the 30-year-old celebrity and her date chatting as they walked back to her car.

While they did not engage in any visible displays of affection, they both left the Japanese restaurant walking side by side as chemistry could be seen in them. For her outing, the actress wore a cropped white sweater, a long denim skirt, heels, gold earrings and sunglasses.

The singer, who wore her hair down in waves, clutched a coat and a takeout bag with her leftovers. As for her date, he wore a black t-shirt, a matching baseball cap, gray shorts, tennis shoes and Nike socks.

This latest celebrity sighting comes after he gave a unique glimpse into his love life during a new episode of his HBO show, Selena + Chef. While I was in the kitchen with the chef Devon Francis, He admitted that some potential partners have caught his attention.

One time, a cute boy texted me because he watched the show. And he never took me on a date,’ he revealed. “I was like, ‘Was that a good thing or a bad thing?'” she said. Due to this, Francis told her that the “pretty boy” did not comply with that because he was intimidated by her, so she replied: “I receive it, thank you.”

