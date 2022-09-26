New Consultation of the Medical Hair Capillary Clinic in A Coruña

(Information sent by the signing company)

Medical Hair, a hair clinic of international prestige, opens a new practice in the city of Hercules, after the success of its clinic in Vigo. Dr. Arturo González Marlia, with more than 25 years of experience in hair medicine, and one of the founders of Medical Hair, is in charge of this new clinic and the hair clinic in Vigo. State-of-the-art technology and drugs and a qualified professional team with international experience are the keys to its international presence

The prestigious Medical Hair hair clinic, founded in Argentina in 1998 and with 17 branches in various South American countries, has opened a hair transplant clinic in A Coruña. In this way, it continues to consolidate itself as a leading company in hair solutions in Spain, since it already offers its hair services in Madrid, Benidorm, Valencia, San Sebastián and Vigo. In addition to finalizing preparations to shortly open a new branch in the city of Barcelona.

The start of its activity in A Coruña is the new commitment of Medical Hair in Galicia, which is motivated by the high demand for consultations from patients from A Coruña. Thus, Arturo González Marlia, director and hair surgeon of Medical Hair, has decided to extend his face-to-face diagnostic consultations in the herculean city.

Dr. González Marlia, a graduate in Medicine and General Surgery and specialized in aesthetic medicine, is the alma mater of this famous hair transplant clinic. His extensive professional life reveals more than three decades serving people with hair problems. He is a regular speaker at international conferences on hair recovery, surgery and treatments; his resume supports his consideration as one of the greatest experts in the field of hair medicine.

Dr. González Marlia himself will, therefore, be in charge of carrying out the consultations and ruling on the most precise diagnosis according to the hair problem to be treated. First consultation that also has the advantage of being totally free. After this diagnosis, the patient is given the most appropriate hair treatment.

All medical interventions will be carried out at the Vigo hair transplant clinic. However, whoever decides to undergo a hair implant —or improve their hair health—, Medical Hair gives them a free day of accommodation in a hotel in Vigo, located a few meters from their hair clinic.

THE MOST ADVANCED HAIR IMPLANT TREATMENTS AVAILABLE TO PEOPLE FROM CORUÑES

The success that has accompanied Medical Hair since its inception lies in two irrefutable aspects: it has the most advanced technology of the moment in hair medicine and they have a highly specialized professional team that is constantly training. Without a doubt, this synergy between technological and human excellence has made Medical Hair a benchmark in hair health and hair recovery wherever it is established.

Undoubtedly, Medical Hair presents itself as a leading hair health clinic in the market, with very competitive prices and a wide range of solutions for hair loss problems. Indeed, they offer from capillary micrografts based on the advanced FUE technique; to mesotherapy medical treatments, based on state-of-the-art anti-hair loss drugs.

Likewise, its tricopigmentation procedures are highly appreciated, the latest aesthetic bet to achieve an effect of greater capillary density or cover scars that prevent hair growth.

HAIR TREATMENTS AND TRANSPLANTS, INCREASINGLY DEMANDED IN GALICIA

Despite his extensive working life dedicated to hair recovery, González Marlia faces this new company on his professional world map with great enthusiasm. Since the arrival in the city of Hercules is the result of the success obtained in his Vigo clinic. As well as the continuous demand for surgeries and hair treatments from the citizens of northern Galicia, with A Coruña in the lead.

Today more than ever, society resorts to this type of hair treatment not only to solve baldness problems. If not also to improve the appearance of your beard, in the case of the male sector, or your eyebrows, the biggest concern of women after the lack of density or hair loss.

Thus, those people who reside in Coruña or nearby cities will have the opportunity to solve their hair problems. So there are no excuses to prolong the anguish of seeing how the hair disappears or does not reflect vitality or capillary density. By simply requesting a consultation in the city of A Coruña with Dr. González Marlia, people will finally be able to recover their best aesthetic appearance and, above all, their self-esteem.

Contact

Contact name: Arturo Marlia

Contact description: Arturo Marlia

Contact phone: +34 673 83 10 06