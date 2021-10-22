new content available in November 2021

Thanks to Starplay, it will be possible to resume on November 21, 2021 Power Book II: Ghost where we left off, and that is with Tariq St. Patrick still fleeing a legacy that haunts him. With his mother Tasha in the witness protection program, Tariq tries to protect his family by reaching out to those in power and influence, but that decision comes at a high cost, so he must return to collaborate with the Tejadas.

Season one of the series also arrives at the final episode BMF, also like the Power universe produced by 50 Cent. The success of the first season led the network to confirm a second one. On November 14, 2021 we will find out how the war between the Flenory and Lamar brothers ends and if, perhaps, someone is playing a double game.

In the second season of Power Book II: Ghost Tariq St. Patrick is still on the run from his fate. But after killing his professor Tariq, he further distances himself from everything he fought for and protected: his family. With Tasha in the witness protection program, Tariq realizes he has to sacrifice everything to save what’s left of his family. The second season of Power Book II: Ghost will be available from November 21, 2021.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who emerged from the crumbling streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and formed one of the country’s most influential crime families. Their unwavering faith in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual breakup. It is a story about love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream. The season finale of BMF will be streaming from November 14, 2021. New episodes available every Sunday.

The perfect image of summer on Cape Cod collides with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones has fulfilled her dream of becoming a real policewoman and is ready to do good in this world. She is immediately overwhelmed by the criminal dealership of the lethal Carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod and focuses her investigation on drug dealer Frankie Cuevas, the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge joins the operation, it introduces further violence and chaos. Through it all, Jackie must walk a tightrope to stay sober, trying not to drown in an ocean of secrets, betrayals, shame and failures from her past. The second season of Hightown is available on October 17, 2021, with new episodes available every Sunday.

The four-part docuseries Dr. Death follows the story of spinal surgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch who caused the mutilation of thirty patients and the deaths of two. It tells about his past, his youth, the crimes, the trial, the consequences. In keeping with the series and podcast, it features unreleased interviews and footage that weren’t highlighted within the podcast.

In the docuseries we find all the main protagonists of the story, including the doctors and lawyers who brought Duntsch to justice, along with many of the victims and with exclusive television interviews with key people. The series Dr. Death featuring Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater is now available on Starzplay.

The Great is a dramatic and satirical comedy, loosely inspired by the rise of Catherine II of Russia who, from being an outsider, became the longest-lived female ruler in the history of Russia. A very modern tale about the historical past. Now available on Starzplay.

American Psycho follows the story of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a financial agent from New York. What no one knows about him is that he has a killing spree that he really struggles to control. Everything gets complicated when Detective Donald Kimball (Willem Dafoe) begins to investigate having some suspicions about him. American Psycho will be available from November 1, 2021.

Four detained high schoolers find an old video game console in the school basement. Intrigued by the vintage game set in the wild jungle of Jumanji, they start playing. Once the start button is pressed, the boys discover with horror that they have been sucked into the game with the adult guise of their respective avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. What they soon discover is that Jumanji is not just a game but that they will have to face the most dangerous adventure of their life or they will be trapped forever. Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle will be available from November 15, 2021.

Tony Montana (Al Pacino) receives an amnesty from the Cuban government to travel to Florida. Ambitious and unscrupulous, he devises a plan to take out a local mafia boss and take his place in the drug trade. Scarface will be available from November 25, 2021.

Japan, 18th century: forty-seven samurai want to avenge the death of their master, killed by an evil tyrant. Keanu Reeves stars as Kai, an outcast who joins Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada), the leader of the 47 Ronin. 47 Ronin will be available from November 25, 2021.