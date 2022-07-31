new controversy for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford before the end of the match against Rayo!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

After a very late return from the summer break and a desire to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to matches with the Mancunian club by participating in the Red Devils’ draw against Rayo Vallecano (1-1), this Sunday evening. A match during which CR7 came out at the break, failing to be decisive.

And it was later that Cristiano Ronaldo created controversy since according to several sources, the Portuguese star left Old Trafford even before the end of the meeting, along with his partner Diogo Dalot. A behavior that will not end to make people talk…