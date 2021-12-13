New Course for Credipass: Agreement signed for the sale of 70% of HGroup to the Hungarian Duna House Group with option up to 100%

Hgroup Spa founded and chaired by Diego Locatelli (in the photo) and Duna House Group announce that they have reached an agreement for the acquisition of a 70% stake in the share capital of Hgroup Spa with future put / call options that will be able to take ownership at 100%.

The Enterprise Value of HGroup is given by a multiplier equal to 10.5 times the estimated EBITDA of HGROUP in 2021 and could reach 40-45 million euros following a price adjustment based on the actual financial results of 2021, the additional earn-out on the results of 2022-2024 and the put / call option mechanism based on future results.

Duna House Group (DHG) , a company founded in 1998 and listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange, is the leader in the Hungarian credit and real estate market.

In addition to Hungary, it is also present in Poland and the Czech Republic. DHG operates in the following segments: franchising, own office segment, brokerage of financial products, sale of related services and real estate investments and has achieved a turnover of 34.2 in the last 12 months. million and an EBITDA of 6.2 million.

The acquisition of HGROUP would increase DHG’s revenues by 134% bringing its consolidated EBITDA close to 11 million with a growth of 59%.

HGROUP Spa is a holding company at the head of a series of companies specialized in services for the real estate sector, in insurance and credit mediation, the latter activity carried out by Credipass.

Credipass is present throughout the Italian territory and is made up of a network of approximately one thousand Credit Promoters. In the first ten months of the year, Credipass reached 1 billion euro of banking intermediaries and according to estimates by the end of the year the value of production will exceed 1.25 billion, with an increase of over 25% compared to 2020. The projection of turnover, by the end of 2021, is over 43 million, with an Ebitda that will close at around 4.5 million euros.

The combined proforma EBITDA of Duna House Group and HGroup in 2021 is expected to be close to € 11 million, the volumes of intermediated financing of the two realities will be above Euro 2 billion with almost 5,000 men in the area including credit consultants and real estate agents.

Diego Locatelli, president of Hgroup commented: “In the last months of the year, our group received expressions of interest from various private equity funds, but the choice of DHG was the result of the industrial and non-speculative approach of their proposal. . With DHG we share development strategies and an overall vision of the markets in which we operate. I am sure that from this union a much stronger and more competitive group will be born, ready to face the challenges of the market with the declared aim of being the first European group in our sector ”.

Guy Dymschiz, co-founder of DHG said: “This acquisition represents a big leap for Duna House Group, it allows us to enter one of the largest countries in Europe, with the aim of further expanding into other European countries. Our ambition is to become a major player in Europe in Credit and Real Estate Brokerage, says Guy Dymschiz, co-founder of Duna House Group. In recent months I have had the opportunity to get to know the reality of HGroup well and we have met a group that is very engaged in the business from top management to medium levels. I am sure that we will all be able to work well together, especially with the aim of strengthening Hgroup’s real estate business and we are not ruling out further acquisitions in this sector in Italy in the near future. We believe that the partnership we are going to create with Hgroup will be of the type: ”1 + 1 = 3 ″. “

The closing of the transaction is expected by January 2022.

KPMG Italy acted as legal and financial advisor to Duna House Group in the acquisition of HGroup.

On behalf of HGROUP, Lorenzo Valentino of Global Strategy srl acted as M&A advisor and Stefano Bucci and Aldo Turella of the international law firm Gianni & Origoni as legal advisor of the transaction.