New covid-19 variants, 6 unusual symptoms and who will have to do the fourth dose

At the moment it is there Omicron variant 2 the dominant one in Italy with almost all cases. With the arrival of new Covid-19 variants Xe, Xj and Xf, However, it is unclear whether these strains will soon dominate and supplant Omicron 2.

New covid-19 variants, six new symptoms among the official ones

Meanwhile, the UK National Health System has updated the list of official symptoms of Covid-19 which were only three, now they have become nine.

Until now, the official symptoms were only fever, cough and loss of taste and smell, but what are the other six recently added and which may lead to suspicion of having infected? These include headaches, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dry throat, fatigue and skin rashes, particularly on the hands, elbows and feet.

For now, however, the lists are not final and the researchers are trying to clarify the new symptoms reported by patients. In Britain, for example, people can report a coronavirus symptom directly onZoe Covid Study app.

In this way, scientists can monitor the evolution of the pandemic and understand whether a certain symptom is related to the virus or not. The 9 reported, after months of monitoring, are now certain. As for the rashes, they would be of two types: one itchy, widespread in small areas of the body and one more intense, similar to a chilblains with painful red swellings.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Audiology, it seems that 1 in 10 patients had reported a hearing change, many people had also reported suffering from dizziness and tinnitus.

Finally, according to the American Association of Dermatology website, some people have reported losing large strands of hair after healing.

Who will have to do the fourth dose in the fall

Meanwhile, the fourth dose of the vaccine has also returned to discussion. The first administrations have begun for the over 80s, guests of the RSA and for the frail aged 60 and over. When will it be up to the rest of the population? Surely we will talk about it in the autumn with the vaccine updated also for the Omicron variant as announced by the director general of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) Nicola Magrini, during a conference organized at the Ministry of Health: