New covid alarm at San Martino: 9 positive hospitalized in the emergency room. Contagions in Neurorehabilitation and Medicine

Oristano

Tomorrow the emergency ends, but for the city hospital there are uncertainties and concerns

Tomorrow the last day of emergency for the coronavirus, but the infections continue and there is also a new alarm in the San Martino Emergency Department, where 9 patients infected with covid are currently being held, waiting for a different and more adequate one accommodation. Among them also one in rather critical condition.

A situation that forces the use of additional spaces with respect to those dedicated to brief observation, reserved for positive patients, to be found in the “clean” area of ​​the service. As well as a considerable commitment of health personnel, already reduced to the bone, with only the doctor on duty dedicated to the red and yellow codes and a “hired doctor” assigned to the white and green codes.

The situation, therefore, again raises concern.

Also in the Oristano hospital, two other infections were recorded among the patients in the Neurological Rehabilitation department, in addition to two infections among the health personnel. Numbers that are likely to rise: the results of the swabs carried out among other hospitalized, symptomatic patients are still awaited.

A case of positivity also occurred in the San Martino Medicine Department. The patient was transferred to the Delogu in Ghilarza, but there is no hidden concern for the other hospitalized patients and among the operators themselves. Just a few weeks ago in Medicine the wing reserved for Covid patients was emptied and almost at the same time the hospital was reopened for patient visits, blocked for some time.

In the meantime they are moving to Ghilarza, which has just 16 beds, the few positive patients still admitted to the Bosa hospital. The goal is to reopen the Mastiff to non-Covid patients. An intention that must now deal with the new peak of infections and hospitalizations, and with the decline in the availability of beds in the other dedicated structures in the region.

Hence the risk of a new dangerous crowding of the emergency room. A service that could face further serious difficulties, if quick accommodation is not found for the positive patients hosted.

It should be added that even today in the province of Oristano there have been two other deaths caused by Covid and that the measures related to the emergency will cease tomorrow. A scenario with many uncertainties.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022