New Covid alarm in China, the government asks to stock up on basic necessities

Covid-19 is scary again even in China and now the government has urged citizens to stock up on basic necessities and the authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies. The Asian giant is taking increasingly stringent measures to contain new Covid outbreaks. China has kept infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy with border closures, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines and is now taking even more stringent measures to avoid a new wave of infections, especially in view of the Beijing Winter Olympics starting on February 4th. In the past few hours an invitation to stock up on basic necessities has arrived: a notice has appeared on the website of the Ministry of Commerce asking families to keep “a certain amount of goods needed to meet daily life and emergencies “. However, the directive does not refer to a possible shortage of food or mention whether the instructions are motivated by fears that anti-contagion measures could disrupt supply chains or leave citizens without food.

Covid in China, what is the situation

In mainland China to date, the total number of active infected persons amounts to 912, of which 35 are serious. The new positive cases detected in the last 24 hours are 71, as announced by the National Health Commission. Of these, 54 refer to local contagion. Health authorities reported that they also detected 13 asymptomatic cases, all “imported” from abroad, although Beijing does not count them as confirmed cases unless they show symptoms. Last week due to an outbreak, Covid entered lockdown the city of Lanzhou, the 4 million-strong capital of Gansu. Residents are not allowed to leave the house except in an emergency.