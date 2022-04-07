New covid alarm in the Oristano hospital: more than 20 infected in medicine

Oristano

After the closure of Neurorehabilitation in recent days

After the Neurorehabilitation department, the Medicine department of the San Martino di Oristano hospital is also affected by numerous coronavirus infections.

According to what has been learned, about twenty hospitalized patients and three healthcare workers tested positive for covid. And now it is feared that from the screening immediately initiated between patients and operators, other cases of positivity may emerge. In the meantime, attempts are being made to transfer infected patients to other structures.

The situation is therefore rather critical and fears inside the hospital return. Just a few weeks ago the Medicine department had regained its full operation after being dedicated in part to the infected with the coronavirus. These patients had been transferred or discharged and had been sanitized before the normal operating conditions of the ward were restored, which now, unfortunately, must face a new emergency.

Meanwhile, in the Neurorehabilitation department there are new positive operators and after the transfer of three hospitalized patients, 6 of the 9 positive patients remained. Among them some rather critical cases. The ward, the only one active in a public facility in Sardinia, hosts some brain-damaged people and people with need for oxygen therapy, who, due to the seriousness of their conditions, are not transportable to the hospitals of Bosa or Ghilarza. They have therefore been moved to the area at the back of the ward to allow the creation of a gray area and thus make the other spaces accessible, previously sanitized, which are still closed to new admissions.

Situation temporarily under control in the emergency room, where there are currently 3 positive patients housed in the short observation area. But other positives continue to arrive and, together, they are transferred to the hospitals of Bosa, Ghilarza or Cagliari.

Covid is also at the basis of the serious difficulties of the San Martino Radiology. Already with organic to the bone, the department must also do without two doctors, positive. A radiologist from the Ghilarza hospital and one from the San Gavino hospital were recruited to replace them. However, an insufficient solution. The few remaining professionals are forced to perform night shifts and holidays in greater numbers than allowed. Also, due to the high number of positive hospitalized patients, Radiology must also dedicate a large part of the investigations to them, and postpone CT scans and radiographs for the other hospitalized patients, who thus see their hospitalization times and waiting for any interventions lengthened.

Finally, it should be added that 10 patients are currently hospitalized at the Delogu di Ghilarza, Covid hospital. 10 also those of the Bosa hospital, where, after the new peak of infections, the reopening of the Medicine department to non-covids, scheduled for last week, has been postponed to a later date.

Thursday, April 7, 2022