New Covid decree, no restrictions: what changes

Despite the increase in infectionsbecause of Omicron 2 which was immediately considered very contagious by scientists (here the new symptoms discovered and here how Covid modifies the brain), our country – says Prime Minister Draghi at a press conference, thanking “all Italians for their altruism, patience demonstrated in recent years – is ready to definitively return to normal, passing from a series of measures scanned into one road map that runs from 1 April to the end of the year.

The premier’s declared goal is to enter another phase, of coexistence with the virus – the transition from pandemic to endemic has now arrived – pursuing two purposes: “Reopen the economy” and “limit the experience of distance learning”.

The Council of Ministers on Thursday evening of 17 March approved a new Covid decree, unanimously, despite the League, after the beating in the polls and the fool remedied by its leader Matteo Salvini in Poland, had pushed to anticipate the loosening of the green pass in view of Easter, finally obtaining an exemption on the measures for tourists.

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the President Mario Draghi, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini and the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi, then approved the decree that puts an end to the restrictions associated with the state of emergency.

Masks, green passes and quarantines: what changes

The state of emergency will end on March 31st: the path for the gradual return to the ordinary involves some steps. The provision establishes news regarding the obligation of masks, green passes, but not only. Let’s see the measures in detail:

obligation to wear masks extended until 30 April : obligation to wear FFP2 masks in indoor environments, such as means of transport (bus, metro, tram, etc.) and places where shows open to the public are held. In the workplace it will be sufficient to wear surgical masks

: obligation to wear FFP2 masks in indoor environments, such as means of transport (bus, metro, tram, etc.) and places where shows open to the public are held. In the workplace it will be sufficient to wear surgical masks gradual overcoming of green pass that it is definitively abolished starting from May 1st

that elimination of precautionary quarantines

end of the system of colored zones who accompanied us for months: now, thanks to vaccines, there were practically no differences between the white, yellow, orange and red areas

who accompanied us for months: now, thanks to vaccines, there were practically no differences between the white, yellow, orange and red areas capacities of stadiums, arenas and sports facilities: 100% return outdoors and indoors from April 1st.

Access to the workplace

From 1 April it will be possible for everyone, including over 50s, to access workplaces with the basic green pass: it means that from 1 April the vaccination obligation for workers over 50 lapsed. To go to work, however, continue to serve at least the tampon, if you are not vaccinated or recovered from Covid, as it was at the beginning before introduction of the vaccination obligation.

The green pass then ceases to be mandatory from May 1st, therefore also for workers.

Until December 31, the vaccination obligation remains, with suspension from work, only for health professionals and workers in hospitals and nursing homes. Until the same date, the green pass remains for visitors to nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards.

School

Positive cases

As regards the school, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases.

Kindergartens

in the presence of at least 4 cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers and educators (and possibly children over 6 years of age) use the FFP2 masks for 10 days from the last contact with a subject positive

in the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular test or a do-it-yourself swab should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, middle and high schools

in the presence of at least 4 cases of positivity among the students, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for the students who are over 6 years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for 10 days from the last contact with a positive subject.

in the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular test or a do-it-yourself swab must be performed, with self-certification.

Isolation

Pupils in primary, middle and high schools, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil.

Readmission to class is subject only to the demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigenic swab with negative result.

Covid staff

The Covid staff at school for the emergency is extended until the end of the lessons and in any case no later than June 15, 2022. A further 204 million is available for the extension, in addition to the sums already allocated.

Emergency structures

The decree also establishes novelties for emergency structures:

Head of Civil Protection : cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy

: cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy Special Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of measures to contain and combat the epidemiological emergency: a unit is set up for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, which will coordinate with the Ministry of Health . From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health Roberto Speranza takes over the functions.

Civil protection

News also for civil protectionwith new funds available to manage various emergencies, in addition to Covid, primarily the consequences of the war in Ukraine: