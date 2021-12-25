New Covid decree, super Green pass for museums and gyms from 10 January

Discos, parties and cinemas – The decree also establishes the stop also at discos and parties in the square. In order to access the cinema, you will need to wear an Ffp2 mask and you will not be able to eat inside the room.

The Mega Green pass – After the Green pass and the Super Green pass, the Mega Green pass also comes. The term, coined on a journalistic level, indicates the document that is issued to those who have also undergone the third dose of the vaccine or booster. The Mega Green pass is added to but does not eliminate the other two certificates: the basic Green pass and the Super Green pass.

Green pass, from 1 February the duration decreases to six months – From February 1st, the duration of the vaccination Green pass will be reduced from nine to six months to encourage the administration of booster doses.

Rsa and retirement homes – Among the new regulations, there is a very stringent one for accessing retirement homes. In fact, only those “with a reinforced Green Pass and negative buffer, or vaccination with a third dose” will be able to visit their family members. Having the Mega Green pass will allow you to freely enter the RSA. Those who have only received two doses (or one, in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) will have to prove that they have not contracted the virus.

The first critical threshold of intensive care has been exceeded – At the national level, the first critical threshold for occupancy of beds in intensive care has been exceeded. It is written in the report of the control room published in the Official Gazette. The transmissibility on hospitalized cases “remains above the epidemic threshold with a consequent increase in the occupancy rates of beds in the medical area and in intensive care”.

Scuola, Figliuolo will supply Ffp2 or Ffp3 masks to institutes – The decree also specifies that General Figliuolo’s commissioner structure will provide Ffp2 and Ffp3 masks to the school staff of kindergartens and those institutions where there are pupils exempted from the use of protective devices. In fact, Article 16 establishes that the commissioner provides for the supply of the devices “to the staff responsible for school and didactic activities in the educational services for children, preschools and schools of all levels, where there are children and pupils exempted from the obligation to use respiratory protection devices “.