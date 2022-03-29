New Covid decree: the emergency ends, the restrictions still no. What changes

Was published in the Official Gazette the law decree 24/2022 containing “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency”, with which the Legislator dictates further urgent measures for the management of the next phase which will start from next April 1st.

After more than two years, therefore, the state of emergency introduced following the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will finally come to an end on March 31, 2022. A state of exception which, as is well known, has been extended several times and which has seen alternating the application and relaxation of measures that are sometimes severely restrictive of individual freedoms and rights, based on the health context and the various “waves” of infections that have occurred since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thus, while in the spring of last year the decree-law 52/2021 (the so-called “reopening decree”) sanctioned the process for the reopening of the activities that remained closed or limited, also introducing in our country the “Covid-19 green certification” (so-called Green Pass), the recent decree law 24 March 2022 n. 24 states the end of the color zone systemarranges the Road map for the abandonment of this instrument, and, more generally, for the gradual return to normality.

Considering how the measure goes, in substance, to a extend the application of most of the restrictions currently in force beyond the end of the state of emergency, originally introduced precisely because of an exceptional situation, the dividing line between the concept of easing measures rather than extending restrictions is very thin. As the emergency ends, the restrictions continue.

A choice that sees us as the rear, compared to other countries, even in the European context, forabandonment of anti Covid-19 measures and that, probably, will not make us an attractive destination for foreign tourism if we consider how, de facto, the massive lifting of the restrictions will only take place from May.

Without going into the analytical description of the content of the provision here – to which reference should be made – there are many restrictions whose term will not coincide with that of the state of emergency.

The month of April will constitute a sort of “interregnum” in which theobligation to wear masks indoors in certain contexts and thecompulsory green pass (basic and reinforced) to be able to access various activities and workplaces.

Vaccination obligation until the end of the year

Even in the educational, school and training context, there are numerous indications to be observed until the end of the school year, while the obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19 will even last until 31 December 2022 for health professions and health professionals. health interest and until next June 15 for all other categories currently subject to the obligation.

From the latter point of view, it is important to underline how the law that introduced vaccination for health professionals recently ended before the Council, after the Administrative Justice Council of Sicily, through the ordinance of last March 22held that the obligation could conflict with several articles of the Constitutional Charter.

New Covid decree: application paradoxes

In addition to the now customary and chaotic reference to the large number of emergency measures with which to deal in order to understand where and how it is possible to exercise the freedom, there are also the usual application paradoxes: from the obligation of a mask on the one hand required for access to discos and similar venues, but not even during the “dance time”, to the folding dome of the chairlift which acts as a discrimen for the application or not of the aforementioned obligation on the ski lift.

Green pass: when it will still be needed

Without prejudice to the considerations highlighted in another intervention about the dubious usefulness of the tool with respect to the purposes for which it was introduced, in April there will be a sort of “remodeling” regarding the use of green certifications, which in certain areas will disappear (especially outdoors) and for access to certain activities will undergo a sort of “downgrade “ from the enhanced version requested so far, to the basic one.

It will only be in May that the green pass will be abandoned, even if not completely: until next December 31st, in fact, the access of visitors to residential, social-welfare, social-health and hospice facilities, as well as that of visitors to the wards of hospitalization, will be underlying the possession and exhibition of the green certification.

No more reinforced green pass for over 50s

In the workplace, we are witnessing the return of the green pass obligation in the structure prior to the law decree 1/2022, given that up to 30 April access to the workplace is granted with only the basic green pass (therefore, also to following the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular swab), without distinction between under 50 and over 50: the much discussed obligation of a reinforced green pass for over-50s for work purposes is therefore eliminated, however leaving the deadline of June 15, 2022 unchanged with regard to the vaccination obligation for such subjects (and the related penalty of one hundred euros), as provided for by the aforementioned decree law 7 January 2022, n. 1.

What changes in quarantine management

Another novelty introduced by the decree is constituted, starting from next April 1st, by the elimination of the quarantine regardless of the vaccination status of those who have had close contact with subjects confirmed positive for the virus: in this case the measure of the car will be applied. – surveillance, while subjects ascertained as positive will be subjected to isolation.

In essence, therefore, the ordinary practice will be reconstituted whereby only sick people are required to remain in their own home.

A special unit to conclude the vaccination campaign

Inevitably, with the cessation of the state of emergency, the experience of the extraordinary Commissioner Figliuolo, coordinator of the vaccination campaign, will also end, even though the provision will include the establishment of a “Unit” which, from 1 April until 31 December next, will have as its objective the “completion of the vaccination campaign e […] the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic “.

This Unit will make use of part of the staff of the former Commissioner, as well as staff in service at the Ministry of Health and it will be the latter, starting from January 1, 2023, to take over the functions and in all active and passive relationships. it referring.

Waiting for new guidelines and application protocols



Finally, to reiterate how the return to normality will take place following a gradual criterion that makes it possible to respond in the bud to a possible (and very much to avert) resurgence of the virus, the decree provides that until the end of 2022 “the necessary capacity operational and prompt reaction of the structures during the phase of gradual return to the ordinary [e possano] one or more ordinances be adopted “.

No later than the same date, it is also possible for the Minister of Health to proceed with its own ordinance, in relation to the epidemiological trend, with the adoption and updating of guidelines and protocols aimed at regulating the safe performance of services and economic, productive and social activities, as well as introducing restrictions on travel to and from abroad and imposing health measures relating to the same travels.

