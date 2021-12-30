New Covid decree, the government’s tightening on sport: stadiums return to 50% and stadiums only 35% capacity

The government squeeze to stem Omicron it’s also about it sport and affects the capacities. Just 6 days from the obligation to wear the mask Ffp2 during the games, there is a cut in capacity. The stages they go back to 50% with checkerboard layout and sports halls go down to 35% of seats that can be occupied.

Until now, the capacities of the sports facilities had been set at 75%. And some companies over the months had even carried out campaigns subscriptions, an aspect that could lead to several problems especially for indoor sports. In light of the new rules passed between December 23 and today, therefore, to attend a sporting event it will be necessary to have the Reinforced green pass, put on the Ffp2 mask and you will be at most inside the implant half of the seats available.