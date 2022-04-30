New Covid rules from May 1st, what changes for indoor masks, Green Pass and vaccines

The new anti-Covid rules in force since May 1st based on the latest decree and the ordinance of the Ministry of Health: what changes for indoor masks, green passes and vaccines.

From tomorrow, May 1st, the rules currently in force on the Green Pass, masks and vaccines will change. This is foreseen by the latest Covid decree of 24 March, supplemented by the ordinance signed on 28 April by Minister Speranza for the extension of the use of masks in some indoor places. The Covid decree, in fact, provided for the total abolition of protective devices (if not for hospitals and RSA), while the minister’s intervention extended the use of masks in a series of indoor places until next June 15. From tomorrow, then, there will be some news in relation to the vaccination obligation for certain categories of registry or workers. Furthermore, the Green Pass is eliminated practically everywhere. Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa has defined this new phase “a real turning point for the country“, hoping that”on the part of the Regions there is an alignment with the choices of the government“. Let’s see in detail what changes tomorrow for the Green pass, masks and vaccination obligation.

Green Pass abolished from May 1st, where it is no longer needed

Tomorrow, May 1st, will be the end of the Green Pass, or almost. The green certification, in fact, will no longer have to be shown in practically all the indoor places where it was required until now. It is about:

bar

restaurants

parties

receptions

discos

local public transport

long-distance transport

gyms

stages

public competitions

game rooms

spas

university centers

canteens

sports halls

all public and private workplaces

For all these places neither the basic nor the enhanced Green Pass will be needed. So regardless of vaccination or not, there will be a kind of “free all”.

Where the Green Pass obligation remains even after May 1st

Green certification will still have to be exhibited only in hospitals and RSAs. Here anyone who enters must have the Green Pass with them. That demanded will be the “hardened” version, which is only achieved with vaccination or coronavirus recovery. The obligation for these structures has been extended until next December 31st. If you decide to travel, the Pass may be necessary, but only in its basic form. The rules change according to the destination countries, but certainly green certification continues to be mandatory for entry into EU countries: you will be asked to show it upon arrival in the chosen nation.

The rules on masks indoors from May 1st to June 15th: the ordinance

From May 1st, the obligation to wear a mask indoors in shops, workplaces, gyms and discos will also be abolished. However, the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza provides for the extension of the use of protective devices in some places indoors. It is about:

local public transport (trams, metro and buses) and long distance (airplanes, ships and trains)

theater and concert halls, cinemas, theaters

indoor sporting events and competitions (for example in sports halls)

entertainment and live music venues and other similar venues

for workers, users and visitors of healthcare facilities and RSA

However, the League has asked the government to remove the obligation to wear a mask in all these places. The following are exempt from the obligation to wear a mask: children under six years of age; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask; people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities so that they cannot use the device; those who are doing sports.

Who should wear the mask to school?

The obligation to wear a mask will continue to apply to school as well, until the end of the school year. The latter will end on June 8th, but protective equipment will also have to be worn during the eighth grade and high school exams (so until the beginning of July). The mask will be mandatory for everyone: teachers, Ata staff, students and other people who enter the school complexes.

Do you still have to wear the mask to work?

In the workplace (except hospitals and Rsa) from tomorrow, May 1st, it will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask. This applies to both surgical and Ffp2 and without distinction between public and private work. However, a recommendation has come from the Ministry of Health to evaluate its use, especially when there is a risk of gatherings.

Where do you need the Ffp2 mask?

The Fffp2 mask will be mandatory until June 15 in:

tram

meter

bus

planes

ships

trains

theater and concert halls

theaters

cinema

indoor sporting events and competitions

entertainment venues and live music

For all those who access hospitals and RSA, however, the surgical mask will suffice. The same goes for school, where there is no obligation to use the most protective device, but surgery is enough.

The rules on the obligation to vaccinate from 1 May

As regards the vaccination obligation, however, it remains until next June 15 for all Italian citizens who are over 50 years old, under penalty of an automatic fine of 100 euros, sent by the Revenue Agency. Workers belonging to the police, the armed forces, school and university staff must also be vaccinated. Otherwise they are suspended from their occupation. Finally, for those who have a health profession or work in a hospital, the obligation will remain until next December 31st, under penalty of always being suspended from work.