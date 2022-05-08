New Covid vaccine against all variants: what we know so far

As the coronavirus changes constantly, scientists are working on a Covid vaccine against all variants and other related pathogens. Where are we.

THE virus they change naturally by replicating in the host and, in the case of extreme viral circulation as in the case of COVID-19 pandemiccan give life to multiple variants, also very different from the original strain. There Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2for example, has dozens of mutations more than the wild lineage that emerged a Wuhanin China, at the end of 2019. Therefore, it is not surprising that the new lineages have greater abilities to evade immunitary defense, not only those induced by previous natural infections, but also those of vaccines. The Covid vaccines currently available, moreover, are based precisely on the genetic profile of protein S or Spike of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, while nowadays elusive sub-variants of Omicron such as BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5, significantly different, are spreading. To break the chain of spread and stop chasing the virus, experts believe it is necessary to develop a universal vaccine, effective not only against all existing variants, but also against those that may emerge in the future and even other coronaviruses. The dream, achievable but not at the door, is a pancoronavirus vaccine which could also prevent future pandemics.

Scientists have been working on this ambitious project for some time and in some cases clinical trials have already begun, namely human tests. Among the candidate vaccines against all the most promising variants is the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle (or SpFN), developed by military researchers at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and nicknamed “Moonshot”. The drug is based on a portion of the coronavirus S or Spike protein (the binding domain of the RBD receptor) which is attached to nanoparticles of ferritin, a protein that is also found in the liver and bone marrow. The vaccine is adjuvanted with aluminum hydroxide or with the compound called Army Liposomal Formulation QS-21 (ALFQ). Tested on cynomolgus macaques, the universal vaccine has been shown to effectively neutralize SARS-CoV (the coronavirus responsible for SARS) and all major variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2, namely Alba, Beta, Delta and Omicron, as reported in the study “A SARS-CoV-2 ferritin nanoparticle vaccine elicits protective immune responses in nonhuman primates ”published in Science Traslational Medicine. The first human tests are currently underway (clinical trial of Phase 1) to determine the safety of the preparation. It will take a long time to see it available, but it is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious vaccine candidates.

Another interesting project is under development at the laboratories of the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Scientists are testing a Covid mRNA vaccine (the same technology behind Pfizer’s Comirnay and Moderna’s Spikevax) but hybrid. The new formulation is in fact designed to hit the sub-genre transversally Sarbecoviruswhich includes both SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV, as well as pathogens detected in bats that could make the leap of species (spillover) and trigger a new pandemic. Tested on rodents, the vaccine induced significant production of neutralizing antibodies against a broad spectrum of S proteins, as found in the study “Chimeric spike mRNA vaccines protect against Sarbecovirus challenge in mice” published in the authoritative journal Science. According to the study’s lead co-author, Dr. David Martinez, such a vaccine may be able to prevent the spread of a hypothetical SARS-CoV-3. The first human tests could begin later in the year.

Hope: “The pandemic has not magically disappeared, the circulation of the virus is high”

The Covid vaccine is also worth keeping an eye on PreS-RBD developed by the University of Vienna, a preparation a protein subunits designed to hit all variations. Based on a fusion protein consisting of two receptor binding domains (RBD) of the pandemic pathogen and the PreS and C-terminal hepatitis B (HBV) antigen, the vaccine tested in rabbits triggered a robust immune response and the neutralizing antibodies reacted effectively against all known variants. “The PreS-RBD vaccine has the potential to induce sterilizing immunity to old and new variants of SARS-CoV-2 by preventing infection by disrupting viral replication and transmission by inhibiting cell virus entry,” he said. stated Professor Rudolf Valenta in a press release. The Austrian vaccine is based on a technology similar to that of another universal Covid vaccine under development at French companies LinKinVax and GTP Bioways, designed to target specific immune system cells called dendritic cellswhich perform fundamental functions both with i T lymphocytes than with i B lymphocytesresponsible for the production of antibodies. Clinical trials on the new vaccine, which aims to target every known and future variant, are expected to begin by mid-2023.

As recently underlined by the internationally renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, to arrive at a universal pancoronavirus vaccine it will take some more time and we will move first to an effective vaccine against all variants of SARS-CoV-2. According to Professor Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania, among the discoverers of the mRNA technology behind Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a universal vaccine could be available in 2 to 3 years. However, as explained to the AFP, “we will have to continue to work on it and change it over time to keep up with the virus”.