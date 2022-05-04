New covid variant could be the cause of hepatitis in children: the alarm of the experts

While from the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome they indicate that “there are no studies that confirm a link between hepatitis in children and Covid”, other news arrives from across the Channel. As often happens: science is divided. The latest information is that a new variant of the Covid could be the cause of the outbreak of hepatitis in children. The Health Security Agency of the United Kingdom listed it as the fifth option on the “hypothesis” list in a report dated April 28. “Since it is not typical to see this pattern of adenovirus symptoms, we are studying other possible contributing factors, such as another infection, including coronavirus (COVID-19), or an environmental cause.“. To support the thesis that it may be Covid is that four of the cases registered in the United Kingdom had also had a positive test result.

The British experts specified in the study that hepatitis in children could be due to “a drug, toxin or environmental exposure”, or to “a new variant of adenovirus” or increased susceptibility to normal adenovirus infections. The report from the UK health authority revealed that two cases were Omicron, with two others linked to BA.2 and other sub-strains. The disease has so far been identified in nearly 230 children, including 145 in the UK, and has spread to 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The hypothesis

Scientists currently think the most likely cause is adenovirus – common viruses, which cause flu and gastrointestinal symptoms (and usually resolve without lasting problems). In children, they generally cause mild illness, with inflammation of the liver (hepatitis) rare in healthy young people. Traditionally the type of infections caused include the ear, common colds, pink eye, and tonsillitis, with symptoms including cough, sore throat, diarrhea, and fever. But this disease has left scientists baffled, with a number of children in need of liver transplants.

The recommendations

If the cause of hepatitis among children is not yet known, there are some precautions that can be taken to prevent the little ones from becoming infected. ‘We know this could be a troubling time for parents,’ said Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA. But she pointed out that the likelihood of “developing hepatitis is extremely low”. What recommendations? “Normal hygiene measures, including thorough hand washing and making sure children wash their hands properly, help reduce the spread of many common infections.”

Hepatitis in children, symptoms

The 10 main warning signs of hepatitis are: dark urine, pale stools, itchy skin, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), muscle and joint pain, high temperature, loss of appetite and belly pain.