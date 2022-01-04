World

New Covid variant discovered in France. Scientists: comes from Cameroon

Rome, January 4, 2022 – There is another possible threat for Italy and for the whole world: in France scientists have discovered another variant of the Covid. As with Omicron, it would always come from an African country, in this case the Cameroon. According to the discovery of the academics of the IHU Mediterranee Infection of Marseille, the mutant strain has 46 mutations that are thought to make the virus more resistant to vaccines and infectious compared to the original Covid. So far they have been identified about 12 cases near Marseille, with the first linked to the trip to the African country. But it is still early to know whether the new mutation will overtake the dominant variant Omicron, which now accounts for over 60% of cases in France. The discovery of the strain occurred on December 10, but it hasn’t spread rapidly since.

Omicron, the latest studies: affects the throat, is less lethal

The variant has not yet been identified in other countries and is not yet the subject of an investigation by the World Health Organization. Professor Philippe Colson, head of the unit that discovered the strain, said: ‘We have several cases of this new variant in the geographical area of ​​Marseille.’ We called it ‘variant IHU ‘. Two new genomes have just been presented “.

Tests show that the variant carries two mutations: E484K, which is thought to make it more resistant to vaccines, and the N501Y, first seen on the Alpha variant, which would make the variant more transmissible. Also according to scholars, the new variant would be a distant relative of Omicron, probably evolved from an older virus.

