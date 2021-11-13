New Covid variant in France: it is very different from the previous ones – Chronicle

There fourth wave Covid overwhelms half of Europe, with Germany struck one record of infections after another, Austria going towards the lockdown for the unvaccinated and theHolland which returns to lockdown from tomorrow to stem the rush of the virus. The situation in Italy is much better, but where the report Iss today reports the increase in incidence (78 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants) and the Rt index (1.21). It is no better in France, even struggling with one new Covid variant, identified in a school in Bannalec, a municipality in the Brittany region. The news is published exclusively by the newspaper Le Télégramme, which deals with the case of the child cluster detected in the municipality, with 24 confirmed infections in a school.

In all it is about 18 students and six adults had positive results in the Mona Ozouf institute, the first dating back to 15 October. Two of the 12 classrooms were closed, followed by two more and a further three in the following days. Health authorities have identified one new variant “very different” from the previous ones, according to the newspaper. “This delay was a mistake”, a source from the health authorities told Le Télégramme.









The 9 Covid variants in Italy today. Delta, Alfa and Epsilon: those who grow up and scare the most

Delta variant: questions and answers. That’s how contagious it is