New Covid variants, investigation begins in Italy. Ricciardi: “Worry about the Xe”

Rome, April 4, 2022 – A new one is underway flash investigation to understand the circulation of varanti Covid in Italy. A circular signed by the director general of prevention of the ministry of health Gianni Rezza stipulates that the samples collected today April 4thcorresponding to first infections, will be analyzed through genomic sequencing. Thus, the circular explains, the quick investigations (quick surveys) in order to estimate the prevalence of VOC (Variant Of Concern) and other variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Italy.

To establish a mapping of the degree of diffusion of the variants and other variants in Italy – and in particular the Omicron variant and its sub-lineages – a rapid investigation will be carried out coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità with the support of the Bruno Kessler Foundation and in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces: the objective of this investigation will be to identify, among the samples with a positive result for SARS-CoV-2 in RTPCR possible cases of infection attributable to these variants.

In particular Xethe new daughter variant of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2, 10% more contagious, the Italian health authorities are concerned. “The variant is still under observation – explains Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza – there are 600 cases in Great Britain, which is the country that facilitates the selection of variants because since 24 February it has no kind of precaution. For the moment it no longer seems lethal, but the fact that it is more contagious is worrying because it creates a huge spread of the infection with the involvement not only of patients but also of health workers “. Ricciardi adds that” in Great Britain at this moment to wait an ambulance takes even 20 hours and the average wait for elective surgery is 10 years, this means that citizens are unable to access health services. We have to avoid this. ”

Ricciardi goes back to talking about masks. “It is clear that masks are a very important garrison and unfortunately as long as we have such contagious variants they must be kept, especially indoors but also outside”. “The Minister clearly said that the decision on the mask indoors will be taken on the basis of infections – said Ricciardi – and it is presumable that the infections will increase with such a contagious variant. The R0 of the Wuan variant was 2.4-2.6, here we are between 15 and 22, that is, every person who enters one closed space infects between 15 and 22 on average. It is clear that if these people are without masks, they all get infected – Ricciardi reiterated – as seen in the case of the Italy-India flight: in the time that people have removed the eating masks have all become infected “.