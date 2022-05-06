New crazy twist in the Mbappé file!

PSG Mercato: Despite the announcement of an agreement with PSG, it seems that nothing has been agreed between the French striker and the capital club.

PSG Mercato: New cold snap in the Mbappé file

This Thursday, The Parisian had revealed that the PSG had come to an agreement with the entourage of Kylian Mbappe over a 2-year extension. An unexpected situation for PSG supporters who finally seemed to see the end of the tunnel in this case. Nevertheless, Fayza Lamarithe player’s mother, very quickly denied this information.

Later in the evening, the Mbappé clan told the newspaper The Team that the trend was rather at a departure of Paris for the native of Bondy. A rather sudden change of situation which shows that everything remains open in this sulphurous file. Kylian Mbappé would therefore be more inclined to sign real Madrid at present.

According to the Parisian, the outcome of this incredible case is near, the PSG striker could announce his decision after the last match against FC Metz. Otherwise the announcement of Kylian Mbappé could take place after the gathering of the Blues on June 14. Parisian supporters will have to be patient before knowing the final decision of their number 7.

Kylian Mbappé’s best season?

Kylian Mbappe, is he having his best season at PSG? Author of 35 goals and 22 assists in all competitions, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is the top scorer and best assistor in Ligue 1. The French international is the big favorite to his own succession for the title of best player in the League 1. He could be crowned for the 3rd time on May 15 in a ceremony in which he wanted to participate. Despite the reluctance of his club, the former Monegasque finally won his case. The difference compared to the last seasons is his role and his status in the team, becoming the number 1 asset of PSG, far ahead Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.