New Crimes of the Future Clips Give Us A New Look At Cronenberg’s Vision In His New Movie

science fiction master David Cronenberg has returned with force in this 2022. The director had not been behind the cameras in a feature film for several years. His last film in that role was Maps to the Stars, in 2014.

However, this year Crimes of the Future arrives, a science fiction thriller that has been giving a lot to talk about since the moment it was announced.

And it is that, in addition to having an enviable cast led by Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen StewartCronenberg has made a big comeback to the genre that made him famous with films like The Fly or videodrome.

Crimes of the Future has arrived this week at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festivalwhere the film will be screened for the first time. As part of the film’s promotion, several clips have hit the web via The Playlist. We leave them below:

Two of them delve into the relationship between Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart’s characters, suggestively hinting at their mutual attraction.

The third focuses on one of the manipulations to which saul tensor (Mortensen) will subdue his body, with his wife, Caprice (Léa Seydoux) controlling the strange shark-like sarcophagus where the operation is performed.

The synopsis for Crimes of the Future suggests a journey into the future along with Cronenberg’s vision of how technology and human problems will cause changes in our bodies.

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Together with his partner, Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a famous artist, publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.“.

What do you think of the Crimes of the Future clips? Are you looking forward to seeing Cronenberg’s return to the big screen as a director?