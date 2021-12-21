New cut, Mourinho’s reproaches and the gym: this is how Zaniolo was reborn

ROME ZANIOLO – Nicolò Zaniolo is back as a star more than ever after his star performance against theAtalanta. A test on which there was little to say so much so that, according to La Repubblica, the first thing said by Mourinho in the class of ’99 was a small reproach: “You could have avoided getting the warning”. Even so, a pure and crystalline talent is cultivated like that of the ex Inter. The Special One then congratulated him on how he interpreted the tactical indications, but also (above all) on how he managed the game with that card on his head: an example of sporting maturity appreciated by José. A maturity that visually seems almost evoked by the new haircut: no more streaks, no more floating hair. A change of look that certainly weighed on that refrain that dad Igor stuck in his head for weeks: “When do you cut your hair?”. But much more than the new cut, to make Zaniolo explode is the new position on the pitch. No longer to sacrifice himself in the band, as in the first few days, but in a central position, second striker in support of Abraham. With you he would have wanted Inter to use it in the same way: it was the summer of 2020, when Nico had just recovered from his first surgery and with Friedkin temporarily withdrawn from the race for Rome risked becoming the pawn to be sacrificed to ensure the survival of the club.

Physical enhancement and the future

To get to this state of form Zaniolo worked hard on the body. That bursting chest, the product of hours and hours of weights in the gym set up at home, is not an aesthetic vice. But the result of a study on his body to improve shape and prevent injuries. The idea of ​​strengthening the upper body also serves to balance the explosive leg muscles. Because the work of growth, to improve and improve, is continuous. The effect is this growing physical brilliance: speed is also returning to what we remembered: the 2-0 goal at theAtalanta is the best testimony. The question is whether with the return of Pilgrims, in 2022, Mourinho will maintain this structure or if he will be inclined to change: but these are questions that José is eager to ask himself.