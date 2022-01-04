New Dacia Bigster: the new suv arrives (perhaps) as early as 2022

According to what was reported by theauthoritative Motor1 website, the debut of the new Dacia Bigster SUV could be anticipated by a few years. The model, initially planned for 2025, may already be presented by the end of 2022, with sales starting in the first months of 2023. The news has yet to be officially confirmed.

The advance of the model could arise from a series of choices made by the Romanian company. First of all the huge demand for suv and crossover which in this period is increasingly gaining the upper hand over traditional models. Then also because the Bigster, as anticipated, will be a traditional model, equipped with internal combustion engines and hybrid technology. It would therefore be a vehicle suitable for today’s market conditions and which could already be surpassed in 2025 when full electric technology will probably take over.

Furthermore, having recently revisited the Duster, Dacia will find itself without further new SUVs between now and 2024, when the Duster III should debut. Anticipating the Bigster, the brand would give new life to sales and to those who are not “satisfied” with the Jogger in terms of design and technical characteristics.

The Images used in the article are renderings taken from the Youtube video of the RorocaR channel. These are obviously still unofficial photos. For the definitive details, certain sources from Dacia will be awaited.

The new Dacia Bigster will be born on the CMF-B platform. The platform, used for Sandero and Jogger. it is highly customizable and also suitable as a base for models over 4.5 meters long. In fact, the Bigster should debut with one length of 460 cm. The car will certainly be available in a 5-seater configuration, to be understood if we will also have the 7-seater variant.

At the level of engines, given its size, it could stick with the 110 bhp 1.0 TCe, and then go up to the 140 bhp and 160 bhp 1.3 TCe with micro hybrid technology. Also likely a 110 bhp 1.0 TCe dual-fuel petrol / LPG.

Probably the Dacia Bigster will give up diesel. On the other hand, at least two versions are coming in 2023 hybrid (full and plug-in) equipped with 140 and 160 HP E-Tech technology. It is still to be seen whether the Bigster will also be offered with all-wheel drive. In this case, given the type of platform, the car should have a rear electric motor with traction without a prop shaft.

The price of the Dacia Bigster could attack from a figure of about 22 thousand euros. We will keep you updated on the developments of this model.