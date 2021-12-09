New Dacia Jogger: features, equipment and prices of the 7-seater family car

Orders for the Jogger are now open, and will arrive in Italian dealerships in March, offered in the Essential, Comfort and Limited Edition Extreme versions

Orders are now open for the new Dacia Jogger, the familiar seven-seater capable of positively surprising visitors and professionals present at the IAA in Munich. The heir of the Lodgy was appreciated for its ability to combine the habitability and load capacity of a multi-space, with the distinctive look typical of SUVs / Crossovers. All in line with the commercial policy of the Romanian company, which has always supported a philosophy focused on engines and list prices. Not surprisingly, the Dacia Jogger is the most accessible seven-seater vehicle in the C segment, boasting the best quality / price ratio in its category.

New Dacia Jogger: equipment and prices – Orderable from early December, it will arrive in Italian dealerships in March in three versions: Essential, Comfort and the Limited Edition Extreme. Prices range from the 14,650 euros required for the Jogger with 100 HP bifuel petrol / LPG Eco-G engine, in the Essential version, up to 18,900 euros for the top of the range Jogger Extreme Up with seven seats. The latter is equipped with the renewed 110 HP three-cylinder TCe 1.0 turbo petrol engine, with aluminum block. The Jogger Limited Edition Extreme UP is full-optional with a quantity of features that represent a benefit for the customer equal to 350 euros. The Extreme UP Limited Series offer also includes the Techno Pack and Drive Plus Pack. The first includes the Media Nav navigator manageable from the 8 ” screen, while the second includes electric handbrake, front parking sensors and vehicle monitoring system. blind spots Blind Spot Warning. The new Brun Terracotta, Iron Blue, Comet Gray, Moonstone Gray and Nacré Black are available in the Ice White matt color or in the Iron Blue metallic color. In 2023 the range will be expanded with the full hybrid version, based on the 1.6 petrol engine flanked by two electric motors for a total power of 140 HP.

New Dacia Jogger: characteristics – As mentioned, Jogger will be available in a standard 5-seater or 7-seater version. In this configuration, the three-seater central row is foldable and modular in a 2 / 3-1 / 3 configuration. In the third row there are two single and removable seats, to be able to use the whole trunk when traveling with up to 5 people on board. The boot capacity is at the top of the category with a minimum of 708 liters for the five-seater, up to the 1,819 that are obtained by folding down the central bench. With the seven seats raised, however, there are still 160 liters available. As a tribute to maximum versatility, it allows more than 60 possible configurations. It is no coincidence that the house has defined the practical Jogger as a “Swiss army knife”.

December 9, 2021 (change December 9, 2021 | 15:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link