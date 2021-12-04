New Dacia Jogger, the price of the 7-seater suv is low cost. Photos and videos – Corriere.it

by Redazione Motori

Orders open for the expected low-cost car of the brand linked to Renault, also available with petrol-LPG fueling, in the 5 or 7-seater versions. Photos, videos and prices

TOpronounces the orders of one of the most anticipated novelties, theNew Dacia Jogger, while its arrival in the showrooms expected from March 2022. And the price with which it arrives on the market is really striking: the price list starts from € 14,650.

Dacia Jogger, the design 4.55 meters long like a midsize sedan, spacious like one 7-seater minivan, but with a crossover look highlighted by a minimum height from the ground of 20 cm. Dacia it amazes once again with a practical and functional car that wasn’t there. At least at such an attractive price. From the very first glance, the new maxi Dacia appeals to its modern and gritty line with a balance of volumes given by the generous 290 cm wheelbase.

Lots of baggage The front is somewhat reminiscent of the little sister Sandero with the luminous Y signature and sculpted horizontal bonnet. The rounded mudguards, the 16 ”wheels, the plastic guards and the roof rails contribute to a specific functional function as well as an aesthetic one. Jogger does not have all-wheel drive, currently reserved for the Duster, but the minimum height from the ground, the wide wheel arches and protective plastics, encourage you to travel along a dirt road without too many worries. Then if needed, on the sturdy adjustable roof bars it is possible to load up to 80 kg, to secure luggage when traveling in seven or for a canoe, a windsurf and all the bulky objects of our passions. Behind the vertically developing headlights are well protected in the raised position and leave maximum space for the large and light tailgate.

5 or 7 seats and 50 seat configurations By carefully observing the side, you can then notice a soft rise of about 40 mm at the end of the front doors, which gives dynamism and increases the space at the head of the rear passengers. Beautiful outside, incredibly spacious inside. The Jogger proposal with 5 or 7 seats with three rows of seats, the central ones fractioned 1 / 3-2 / 3 and the posterior ones at 50%. Each order of seat has a lot of space in height, the house declares 923 cm for those who sit in front, 910 in the center and again 855 at the bottom. Just the third row of seats is real, meaning that even two adults can travel comfortably for long distances. The same guests can also count on two bright windows that open like a compass to have a personalized air exchange. Undoubtedly, access to the queue requires a minimum of agility, especially to get off, for once settled on the soft seats you can travel many kilometers without the risk of finding yourself on arrival with sore legs. Another prerogative of this functional project is that the two final seats are easily foldable and removable. The weight of just over 10 kg each, and this also allows a woman to carry out the operation with ease and free up additional space for the load. The capacity of the trunk can vary from a minimum of 160 liters, with all seats in place, to 708 liters if there are 5 of them, to reach a van capacity of 1,819 liters. Between the two extremes of modularity there are up to 50 configurations for every need and other 9 storage compartments for a total of additional 24 liters of stowage, as well as two reclining tables with relative cup holders for the second row.

The prices of Dacia Jogger New Dacia Jogger is proposed with 3 levels of equipment: Essential (from € 14,650), Comfort (from € 16,450) and a Limited Edition Extreme (€ 17,300). available in Ice White matt color or Iron Blue metallic color, the new Lancio Brun Terracotta, Comet Gray, Moonstone Gray, Nacr Black color. Finally, Jogger also available in one Limited Edition Extreme UP, with a customer benefit of € 350. The Extreme UP Limited Series offer also includes: Pack Techno and Pack Drive Plus. Available in all body colors, except Iron Blue.

One hundred horses, even on LPG Only two engines are available at the debut: the 110 HP 1000 TCe 3-cylinder petrol turbo and the 100 HP Eco-G Bifuel, petrol-LPG, both flanked by the 6-speed manual gearbox. The gas system produced by Landi Renzo will allow considerable autonomy thanks to the 50-liter petrol tank and the 40-liter torroidal LPG tank. At the moment, the performances have not yet been announced but with 100 and 110 HP, exciting accelerations cannot be expected and the most demanding will have to wait for the beginning of 2023. In just over a year, the third engine in the range, an unprecedented 1600 HEV, will debut. Hybrid 140 HP with a petrol part flanked by two electric motors, one for propulsion and the other for starting and starting with zero emissions. In this case the gearbox will be automatic. The Jogger will therefore also be the first Dacia car to offer this solution that will allow you to travel around the city using about 80% of the electric thrust alone and with a reduction in fuel consumption of about 40% lower than the equivalent. version with only the internal combustion engine.

One car, many uses In conclusion, it is easy to imagine that the new proposal from Dacia will be able to satisfy a wide range of loading and use needs with a marked elegance. At the base is the well-known philosophy of affordable price to many, but now the sacrifices are really minimal. The design of the latest models presented in 2020, such as Sandero and Duster, hit the mark with personality. By now every concept of low cost is no longer perceived. Precisely with the Jogger entering the center of a lively C-Suv segment, the ambitions of conquest towards new customers attentive to substance will grow, where even a more complete version, which presumably will approach a price of 20 thousand euros, will not have any direct rivals.