New daddy now, Gleyber looking to rebound

This is a season of new beginnings for Torres, whose extensive résumé at the Major League level always forces a double check on the reference pages that still have him at just 25 years old. Sure, Torres has been on the team long enough for that to be true. But it is. He still has a long way to go, despite a poor 2021 season in which he hit .259/.331/.366 with home runs and 51 RBIs in 127 games, losing his position at shortstop in September.