New Damon HyperFighter, 270 km / h electric naked

Damon Motorcycles unveiled at the CES in Las Vegas the new HyperFighter 2022, a hyper-performing electric naked made on the technical basis of the sporty sister Hypersport. The new bike is made in three versions, Unlimited 15, Unlimited 20 and the top of the Colossus range, which differ in their technical equipment and the power of the engine and battery. Let’s focus on the Colossus, undoubtedly the most interesting from a performance point of view.

As for the technical part, to push the HyperFighter in the Colossus version, the top of the range, we find a electric motor, with 200 HP of power and 235 Nm of maximum torque, harnessed within a monocoque frame, which makes an additional subframe superfluous. Only the single-sided swingarm is fixed to the motor-battery group with a small subframe. The 20 kWh battery according to the House, it should be enough to travel 235 km. For its recharge it takes 45 ‘to go from 0 to 80% with a rapid charger, or 9 hours to reach 90% with a normal domestic socket.

There is also a top-level cycling equipment with Öhlins suspension and Brembo brakes. There is also the possibility to adjust the handlebar height and the position of the footpegs in two positions by pressing a button while riding. The declared data speak of a maximum speed of 270 km / h and an acceleration from 0-100 km / h covered in less than 3 “.