New data from the sequel to ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

Once production has begun on the sequel to ‘Godzilla vs. kong‘ in Australia, new details about Legendary’s long-awaited fifth MonsterVerse movie have been revealed. According to a press release from the Australian government, the as yet untitled sequel will feature Kong defending his land from the dangerous creatures that will threaten his new home.

Currently, the film is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on March 15, 2024, a date on which it currently has no direct competition. Of course, that same month other high-profile projects will arrive, such as ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ either ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’.

The new installment of the successful franchise will once again be directed by Adam Wingard, who, as we anticipated a few months ago, will meet again with the protagonist and the screenwriter of ‘The Guest‘, Dan Stevens and Simon Barrett. In the absence of further details, there is speculation that the project, produced by Eric McLeod, could be titled ‘Son of Kong’.

Wingard directed the 2021 film from a script written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Starring Alexander Skarsgrd, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall or Brian Tyree Henry, the film had a simultaneous premiere in the United States in theaters and on HBO Max, which did not prevent it from obtaining a worldwide collection of around 468 million dollars. .

