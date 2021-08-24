New data shows that Bitcoin transactions are not increasing despite the price rally

Even though the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has grown 45% in the past 30 days, new data indicates that investors are not moving their reserves.

Blockchain analytics service Glassnode released its new report “The Week On Chain,” on Monday, noting that Bitcoin has continued to rise to a month’s untouched highs this past week despite diverging on-chain activity.

The report revealed that Bitcoin’s on-chain activity, like the number of transactions settled per entity, has not yet reacted to the ongoing bullish movement, remaining at historically low levels between 175,000 and 200,000 transactions per day. Bitcoin’s on-chain activity plummeted after the crypto market crash in May 2021 and has yet to break through this level.

Over the past five years, the number of Bitcoin transactions has hit such low numbers on a few occasions, including the 2016-2017 bull run, where Bitcoin hit $ 20,000 for the first time. The same level was recorded during the bear market of 2018-2019 as the price of Bitcoin plummeted 85% from the previous all-time high.

Source: Glassnode

Despite the significant divergence between rising prices and poor on-chain activity, overall supply dynamics remained rather bullish, Glassnode explains. This week, the supply of Bitcoin in the hands of long-term investors reached an all-time high of 12.69 million BTC, breaking the previous record set in October 2020.

In early August, Glassnode reported that Bitcoin’s 50% bearish correction in May may not be as alarming as it was in 2018 due to a strong “HODLing behavior.“