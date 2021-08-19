New data suggests that Bitcoin may be in a ‘double bubble’ similar to 2013

Bitcoin (BTC) is in a “double bubble” and this year will reach a new all-time high: it is the prediction by Charles Edwards, CEO of the investment company Capriole, according to whom the movements of 2021 are surprisingly similar to the 2013 bull cycle.

Bitcoin is preparing to reach a new high

Experts are still unsure whether the current bull run is more like that of 2013 or 2017, which is the two years following the rewards halving for Bitcoin miners.

But according to Edwards, if you look at the parameter Unrealized Profit and Loss (UP&L), the answer to this question is very simple. Only in 2013 did we see similar results regarding the profitability of coins:

“New evidence for a double Bitcoin bubble. In previous cycle highs, bounces have never been able to keep unrealized profits and losses above 0.5. Only in the double bubble of 2013 and today we are seeing that result. . “

Bitcoin Unrealized Profit and Loss chart. Source: Charles Edwards / Twitter

This prediction appears to be in line with the popular Stock-to-Flow pricing model, according to which the BTC / USD pair will reach a six-figure value by the end of the year. Its creator, PlanB, predicted that a price of $ 135,000 would be the worst case scenario for Bitcoin.

Double bubble?

These are not the only results indicating an impending Bitcoin “double bubble”.

Related: Bitcoin Is Not Going To Repeat 2018 Bear Market, Report As BTC Over $ 45,000

The Bitcoin Bubble Index tool also identified a potential two-stage bull run this year.

The Bitcoin Bubble Index reached its all-time high of 119 on April 14, which is when BTC / USD peaked at $ 64,500. Currently, its value is 110, a figure very close to the maximum despite the price of BTC is $ 44,500.

Bitcoin Bubble Index vs. BTC / USD. Source: Bybt

In May, as Bitcoin slid towards a local low of $ 29,000, data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode indicated that this year we would likely see movements similar to 2013.