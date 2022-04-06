New data support the fourth dose in older people but not in healthy adults

People over 60 who have received a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine have about a 70% lower risk of severe covid than those who have received three doses, according to the first efficacy data of the fourth dose in vulnerable groups.

The data comes from Israel, the first country to start offering fourth doses to its population, and will guide other countries in deciding whether and to whom to give more booster doses.

“This study provides new evidence to consider the use of a fourth dose in people aged 60 years or older in an epidemiological context dominated by the omicron variant”, declares the epidemiologist Antoni Trilla, from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

In young adults, by contrast, another recent study from Israel indicates that optimal protection is achieved with three doses and that the fourth provides little additional benefit.

The new study is based on the 1.25 million Israeli citizens over the age of 60 who were offered a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech as of January 2, at a time when the country was in the midst of a wave of the omicron variant and the number of infections was high.

According to the results presented in the journal The New England Journal of Medicine, the probability of suffering severe covid due to the omicron variant was 3.5 times lower in those who had received the booster dose four weeks earlier than in those who had only received three doses. This protection remained stable for at least six weeks after the booster dose, which is the maximum period analyzed in the study.

But the efficacy of the fourth dose in preventing infections has turned out not to be as high as the efficacy in preventing severe cases. Specifically, the probability of contracting the infection was cut in half in people who had received the booster dose four weeks earlier compared to those who had received three doses. This protection, moreover, was reduced in the following weeks.

Since the fourth dose is more effective in preventing serious cases than in preventing contagion, people at high risk of serious complications from covid are the ones who can benefit the most from it.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine production plant in Puurs (Belgium) Pfizer

“These results will be important for decision-making here as well”, values ​​Antoni Trilla, from Hospital Clínic.

Another study conducted in Israel in health workers who were offered the fourth dose confirms that it is of little use in healthy adults. Although this additional dose raises the level of antibodies against the coronavirus, it only prevents 30% of infections in people vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech.

In the remaining 70%, high viral loads are recorded even in asymptomatic people, who therefore have a high risk of infecting other people despite having received the fourth dose.

“Our results suggest that the maximum immunogenicity of messenger RNA vaccines is achieved after three doses”, conclude the authors of this second study, who presented their results on March 16 in The New England Journal of Medicine. “A fourth vaccination of healthy young health workers could have only marginal benefits.”





